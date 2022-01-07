Security Breach of Prime Minister Modi: SC Orders Protection of Punjab Travel Records, Suspends Investigations Until Monday | Latest India News





The Supreme Court on Friday ordered protection of all travel records related to Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ recent visit to the Punjab which was marred by an alleged security breach that led PMs to return to the airport without attending. planned events. The highest court, while hearing a plea calling for a court-supervised investigation into the security breach allegations, ordered the government of Punjab to ensure that all records and documents relating to the Prime Minister’s movements in the State Wednesday be immediately placed in the custody of the Registrar. -General of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana. He also called on the Punjab Police, the Special Protection Group (SPG) and other central and state agencies to provide necessary assistance to the Registrar General, who will be responsible for maintaining travel records. Chandigarh’s director general of police (DGP) and an official from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will also act as nodal officers to coordinate with the registrar general, the Supreme Court said. It was also made clear that the committees set up by the Center and the government of Punjab to investigate the incident will suspend their investigations until Monday, January 10, when the public interest dispute (PIL) filed by Lawyer’s Voice must be addressed. following. Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, who headed the panel of three judges, was quoted by Bar & Bench, Ask the two commissions to hold their operations until Monday. It will not be in order, but it is understood. The political row over the unprecedented incident escalated, with the central government promising harsh measures for the disqualification, while Congress continued to reject claims that the prime minister had been put in jeopardy. Read also | The PM Modi security line is stepped up The incident occurred in Punjabs Ferozepur district on Wednesday afternoon when the MP procession was stranded on a highway for about 15 to 20 minutes as protesters blocked its route. The blockade was led by members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari), one of 32 agricultural organizations that were part of the 14-month protest against the three laws. The Center, BJP, security experts and former police officers all pointed to the dangerous precedent set by the incident, with the Union government and the BJP pointing to the failings of the Punjab police and the government of the State, and alleging that a dirty policy was at stake. Congress argued that the SPG’s decision protecting the prime minister not to use a helicopter and instead take the route to Ferozepur was taken at the last minute and was not clearly communicated to state authorities. . On Thursday evening, the Punjab government submitted its preliminary situation report to the Union Interior Ministry (MHA), citing the sequence of events that led to the security breach. The report called the rally of protesters where the prime minister’s convoy was stranded spontaneous and suggested that enough effort had been made to clear the road leading to the rally location and other places where the prime minister was supposed to be. return. But central government officials familiar with the developments are questioning the Punjab government’s version of events. By setting up a separate commission of inquiry, the Center claimed that the issue of the Prime Minister’s road trip was discussed as a contingency plan on January 1 and 2 at a pre-security liaison meeting (ASL). with the Punjabi police, and a rehearsal was also done on Tuesday.

