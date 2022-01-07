No matches for S-400s: Turkey’s air defense system likely to offer no competition to S-400 and Patriot missiles

Turkey, currently the 14th largest arms exporter in the world, has developed its military-industrial complex over the years as a national priority, but still lacks the technological know-how to produce national air defense systems capable of competing with it. the Russian S-400. or the American Patriot.

On December 28, Turkey announced that in 2022 it would continue to develop its new air defense systems, HISAR and SIPER, as part of a national missile defense project with the aim of replacing the S-400 and the Patriot.

The country has already successfully tested the HISAR A + and HISAR O + surface-to-air missile systems, bringing it one step closer to the SIPER air defense system.

However, experts believe that the system, which Ankara hopes to become operational in 2023, is unlikely to be a viable alternative to foreign options anytime soon.

Turkey initially chose to buy a system from foreign manufacturers, first in China, and when that project was canceled, in Russia, as faster and cheaper, according to Gareth Jenkins, senior researcher at Joint Center Silk Road Studies Program and Turkey. Center of the Institute for Security and Development Policy in Stockholm.

“The problem is that developing its own air defense system would be very expensive and take a long time even if it was able to get technology transfers from foreign companies and it would take a lot longer if Turkey had to try to produce all of the technology itself, ”Jenkins said.

The main obstacle to Turkey’s ambition to become one of the world’s leading arms producers is that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan does not understand military technology, the expert noted. While it makes sense for the country to manufacture some items in the country, it still lacks the resources, both financial and in terms of expertise, to make everything on its own, Jenkins explained.

“It takes a long time to build up the necessary expertise, and military technology is often extremely expensive. There is a huge difference between making drones and creating an effective air defense system or a stealth fighter, ”he said.

The idea that Turkey can develop an air defense system to compete with those of Russia and the United States is illusory, Jenkins added. Ankara just doesn’t have enough money to do it all on its own, nor should it be using taxpayer dollars for something so unreasonable, he said.

Regarding a possible contract with Ukraine for a new air defense system alongside Bayraktar drones, Jenkins doubted that Turkey would be able to sell SIPER to other countries competitively or that Ukraine would be prepared to wait. several years before being ready.

Recent announcements about the development and successful testing of the air defense system are more likely linked to the upcoming general election in 2023 and Erdogan’s declining popularity amid worsening economic crisis, the expert said. .

“He [Erdogan] tries to increase his declining popularity by feasting Turks on illusions, whether it’s ridiculous conspiracy theories or claims that he has turned Turkey into a world leader. Its grandiose ambitions for the Turkish defense industry are as likely to be realized as its ambitions for Turkey’s space program. He’s trying to sell a dream. It’s not reality, ”Jenkins concluded.

However, Huseyin Bagci, president of the Turkish Foreign Policy Institute and professor of international relations at the Middle East Technical University in Ankara, told Sputnik he could see Turkey’s air defense system reaching the top. quality of S-400 or Patriot after a while. .

“Turkey needs these systems for the long term. Erdogan is investing heavily in the defense sector and the progress is remarkable. Therefore, to compete with Russia and the United States, it is too early, but the end goal is definitely to achieve this competition, ”Bagci said.

Bagci also doubted that the statements about achievements in the defense sector were directly linked to the elections, but was certain that they would have an impact on them and be used as a “national electoral instrument”. The expert also did not rule out the possibility of exporting to Ukraine, since Turkey has already gained a good reputation for its drones.