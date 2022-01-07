The report of the investigation panel in 3 days, according to the Punjab Center





Security breach of Prime Minister Modi: A report has been requested from intelligence agencies on the security breach. New Delhi: Regarding the breach of the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bathinda, the government of Punjab told the Center today that an investigative group has been formed into the matter. The investigative group will submit its report within 3 days, the Punjab added to the Center. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi yesterday called on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi as the party remains embroiled in a major political confrontation with the BJP over the incident. The BJP accused Congress of staging the security breach with protesting farmers and state police. On Wednesday, while on his way to address a political rally in Ferozepur, Prime Minister Modi was stranded on a flight over Bathinda, Punjab, for about 20 minutes. The security breach sparked a major political conflagration between the BJP and the state-ruling Congress and the case reached the Supreme Court.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach: Supreme Court orders Registrar General of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana to secure and preserve travel records.

Government of Punjab at Supreme Court: "Our Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister is also our Prime Minister. We also want the security breach investigated. Anything the court sees fit can be done.

Punjab before the Supreme Court: "We are not taking this case lightly. We have formed a committee. Even the Center has formed a committee. We are open … anyone can be appointed to investigate this matter.

Supreme Court Center: "The Punjab Interior Minister is also under surveillance in this case. Therefore, he cannot be part of the survey panel "

At the center of the Supreme Court: "This case is the rarest of the few. It has brought us international shame and has become a grave, grave danger to the safety and security of the Prime Minister. " Applicant to the Supreme Court: "We must ensure that this happens again." The security breach is a painful example of a great breach and the fact that it occurred in a poll-related state is also remarkable. " Applicant to the Supreme Court: "The case should be fully investigated. The government of Punjab might not be able to do the same. "

Applicant to the Supreme Court: "This is a matter of national security and not a matter of public order in a State. " The chief secretary informed the Home Secretary that a police case had been filed and the state government had established a committee to investigate the incident and submit a report within three days.

