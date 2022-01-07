OIC pledges to launch Afghanistan trust fund in response to growing humanitarian crisis – World Peace Organization





The Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) met in an emergency meeting in Islamabad on December 18 to discuss the launch of a trust fund to address humanitarian crises in Afghanistan. International organizations froze billions of dollars in aid and assets to Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country in August 2021. These aid cuts and the freezing of bank reserves have created a state emergency in Afghanistan, with millions of people at risk of famine and disease. The fund, managed by the Islamic Development Bank, is said to start providing assistance in early 2022, although the amount to be provided remains uncertain.

Representatives from the United States, China, Russia, Japan and the United Nations joined ministers from 30 Islamic countries to protect Afghans and prevent total economic collapse. According to Al Jazeera, Martin Griffiths, the UN Under Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs, has warned that the Afghan economy is in free fall. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed the urgency of the situation: Afghanistan is heading towards chaos.

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was also present at the conference, although the OIC did not formally recognize the Taliban government. Reuters reports that Muttaqi has asserted that the Taliban government is cooperating with international organizations and reiterating the need to reopen financial channels to Afghanistan. He also pledged to defend Afghan human rights, although Amnesty International has revealed that the Taliban continues to discriminate against women against members of the former government.

Afghanistan is in need of immediate humanitarian assistance, as the failures of Taliban governments compound the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The OIC Trust Fund ensures that aid will reach Afghanistan and puts pressure on other countries and organizations to lift damaging financial freezes. These sanctions punish Afghan citizens by preventing the delivery of aid rather than putting pressure on the Taliban. It is essential to note that the crisis extends beyond the immediate anticipated aid needs; maintaining economic stability in Afghanistan is in the interest of the international community, as well as a moral imperative. While the Taliban government has reportedly failed to uphold universal human rights values, the international community is also violating the human rights of Afghans by preventing humanitarian aid from entering the country.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in late August 2021 when the United States left Kabul after more than two decades of fighting. According to the World Bank, the former US-backed government previously struggled to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and severe drought, which created economic contraction, increased poverty and macroeconomic instability. The Taliban takeover made these conditions worse when international donations and spending supporting the former government ceased and inflation soared. According to the New York Times, the United States froze $ 9.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets, resulting in a near collapse and essential health and education services already affected by the pandemic. According to the World Food Program, 22.8 million people face acute food insecurity in a country of 41.7 million. In response to the OIC conference and the worsening humanitarian catastrophe, the United States and the United Nations agreed to exempt aid groups from sanctions preventing financial aid from entering the country. . This decision also allows the Taliban to carry out financial transactions for humanitarian purposes.

While many applaud the decisions of the United States, the United Nations and the OIC, some critics are reluctant to help an organization officially listed as terrorist. Although the OIC conference did not officially recognize the Taliban government, critics fear that this funding could be seen as a form of legitimation. On the other hand, diplomats and activists argue that easing these sanctions restrictions will not adequately meet the needs of the Afghan people, and the international community must do more to prevent a massive economic collapse. While security concerns are significant, the enormous burden of sanctions falls on civilians themselves, as aid restrictions hamper access to health care and nutrition. Therefore, the OIC, the UN and the United States must continue their efforts to deal with the crisis in Afghanistan by reducing the limits of the sanctions and allowing aid to enter the country.

