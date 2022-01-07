Sino-German relations will continue to advance during adjustments, boosted by BIS, senior diplomat says

Wang Weidong, Minister and Head of the Economic and Commercial Department of the Chinese Embassy in Germany Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Embassy in Germany

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone with new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on December 21, 2021, during which the two leaders pledged to advance traditional Sino-German friendship and cooperation, maintain communication close on strategic issues and jointly defend multilateralism in international affairs. .

It was the first conversation between the two leaders after Scholz officially took office, marking the end of Angela Merkel’s 16 years as leader.

In an exclusive interview, Li Xuanmin of the Global Times spoke with Wang Weidong, Minister and Head of the Economic and Trade Department of the Chinese Embassy in Germany, on issues ranging from political and economic cooperation to cooperation of the Belt and Road (BRI). .

GT: During the telephone interview between President Xi and Chancellor Scholz, it was noted that the strengthening of Sino-German cooperation under the BRI will benefit countries along the route and promote connectivity between the ‘Asia and Europe. What is the current state of BRI investments and connectivity in Germany?

Wang: I have observed that in recent years, everyone from all walks of life in Europe has been discussing the “Silk Road”. The EU’s recent Global Gateway initiative has also been interpreted as an effort to align with the BRI. It just shows that the BRI, proposed by China in 2013, is very far-sighted, in line with historical trend and responding to real needs, and the vision of promoting interconnectivity between countries also contains enormous potential for international cooperation.

Of course, I also hope that the EU’s Global Gateway initiative will truly provide funding and support for the construction of infrastructure in developing countries, as well as genuine improvement of infrastructure in these countries.

Currently, the most successful project for the Sino-German co-construction of the BRI is the China-Europe Railway Express. Since the successful opening of the first China-Europe train in March 2011, Germany has become the most important destination for the China-Europe Railway Express. Meanwhile, as a growing logistics channel, CR Express has favorably supported China-Germany and China-EU bilateral trade. In particular, countering the impact of the pandemic, reducing obstacles to global trade and logistics, the volume of trade between China and Germany in 2020 still managed to increase by 4.3%, and we expects the Sino-German trade volume to reach a new high in 2021.

Noteworthy is the ripple effect of the China-Europe Railway Express. Let us take the example of the port of Duisburg. There are more than 60 regular trains between the port and nearly 20 Chinese cities every week. The German city transports around 30 percent of total CR Express freight shipments.

Thanks to trade flows, Duisburg has attracted an increasing number of Chinese-funded enterprises to invest and set up businesses, which in turn has fostered the development and employment of related local industries. Cultural exchanges in both directions are also strengthened, more and more international students are going to the University of Duisburg-Essen.

I also want to mention that the CR Express not only serves as a “steel camel”, it is also the “channel of life” during the coronavirus pandemic. More than 8 million medical items were transported by CR Express to countries along the route, including Germany. There is an old German saying, “the mountains never greet each other, but friends can meet.” I think that CR Express is in this sense a bond of friendship.

Over the past eight years, the BRI has been highly recognized and supported by countries along the route, and this fact provides a solid foundation on which China and Germany can expand their cooperation.

I believe that as long as the German side abandons its ideological prejudices and adheres to the principles of mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win results, China and Germany will have a lot to do to deepen their cooperation and jointly build the BRI.

GT: During Merkel’s tenure, bilateral Sino-German relations were generally stable. After German Chancellor Schultz took office, the new German government has yet to form a consensus on its Chinese policy. How will Sino-German relations develop in the future? What is the current attitude of the new German government towards China? What role will bilateral economic and trade relations play in the overall relationship and how will they affect German policy in China?

Wang: Germany’s new administration is practically following the EU narrative on its Chinese policy. The EU’s “competition, cooperation and confrontation” arguments over China-EU relations conflict and counterbalance each other. I believe that “understand, respect and cherish” is the right way to get along between China and Germany. The self-contradictory positioning of bilateral relations will inevitably lead to political confusion. We can see how it will evolve.

However, there is now the first tripartite coalition government in German history, and the parties within this government still need time to break through, and the Chancellery’s ability to control the overall situation requires observation. further.

In the early days of the new administration, some adjustments in its Chinese policy are to be expected. It may be inevitable that bilateral relations will enter a period of turbulence and friction. However, China and Germany share broad common interests and assume global responsibilities in promoting post-pandemic economic recovery, tackling COVID-19, tackling climate change, reducing poverty and the maintenance and overhaul of the multilateral order. Continued deepening of bilateral relations is beneficial not only for both sides, but also for the world. Therefore, I believe that Sino-German relations will continue to progress during the adjustments and that there will be no fundamental and directional changes.

GT: During the leaders’ phone call, it was mentioned that both sides should actively explore new areas of cooperation. In your opinion, what is the potential of Sino-German cooperation in new areas of cooperation such as new energy, green and digital economy, and in what areas can the two sides deepen their cooperation in the post era? -virus?

Wang: I want to answer this question in two ways. First, the continued opening of the Chinese market shows that China is willing to share more development opportunities with countries around the world, including Germany. At present, two-way investments between China and Germany are mainly concentrated in the manufacturing industry, especially in the automotive sector.

However, as China continues to open up, the services market has gradually become a strong point for German investment in China. The Business Confidence Survey released by the German Chamber of Commerce in China (AHK) last year highlighted that the service sector accounted for over 75% of German business investment in China in 2020.

I believe that with the further opening of the Chinese market, especially the new measures introduced in the service sector in the pilot free trade zone, cooperation between the two countries will usher in many new growth points. I also want to take this opportunity to call on the German side to provide a fair business environment for Chinese companies to invest in Germany. We hope that the German government also views China’s development and Chinese business investment in Germany with a more open mind. It is also in the interest of the long-term development of the German economy.

Second, I believe that the potential for bilateral cooperation lies at the international level. In the post-pandemic period, the two countries have significant development opportunities and great prospects for cooperation in the fields of energy transition, green and low-carbon economy, digital economy, etc. Let us take the example of the new energy sector. Germany’s three major automakers, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volkswagen, all roll out electric vehicle production in China, and technologically advanced Chinese companies such as CATL have also invested and built factories in Germany to serve European customers more efficiently. . This cooperation shows that companies from both countries are optimistic about cooperation in achieving green development.