Boris Johnson lied again





AND here he is again. Another week, another question from the Prime Minister, another demonstration of errors, misleading statements, false statements, fallacies and, yes, let’s face it, outright lies.

Boris Johnson’s relationship with the truth is about as reliable as a visa waiver from Novak Djokovic. Let’s pick up on the untruths of this week (a very practical sentence for a media which seems incapable of denouncing it for what it is). During Wednesday’s House of Commons session, Jofnson said he never said inflation fears were unfounded (he had; Sky News had the clip and the had published), that the Labor Party had pledged to bring the United Kingdom back to the EU (this is not the case), that Labor will renationalize the energy sector (it has no such plans at the moment), that Labor wanted a Christmas lockdown (it didn’t), that income equality, economic inequality and poverty are on the decline in the UK (they are no), that the government’s hot house discount was worth 140 a week (it’s not, it’s a one-time winter payment), and that its government built nuclear power plants (it hasn’t yet; Hinkley Point, funded by private money in fact, will not be completed until 2026).

Now, let’s give him the benefit of the doubt. Perhaps all of these untruths were not deliberate. It is possible that his claim to discount wandering hot houses was simply because he is too lazy to read his briefing notes properly. But the simple fact is that almost every week the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom stands up in the House of Commons and says something that is not true. We shouldn’t be surprised. This is who he is. This is what he has done throughout his professional life as a journalist and politician. This is why he was fired by The Times (for making up a quote) and by Michael Howard, after Johnson told the then Tory leader he claimed he had an affair leading to a pregnancy and an abortion was an “inverted piffle pyramid (as you may have already guessed, they weren’t). Read more: We should be ashamed of our prime minister Boris Johnson is lying. That’s what he does. This is what he has always done. The real problem with this, of course, is in how we respond to this reality. Too often, too many of us shrug our shoulders and say this is normal. Politicians are all the same. They are all lying. Why should we expect better? But it is a dangerous path to take, driving public cynicism towards civic discourse, a path that allows the worst habits to flourish among our politicians and does not demand better ones. Boris Johnson deserves to be challenged for all his mistakes and, let’s be charitable, he speaks poorly. There should be consequences for his actions. Because they are dangerous. We only have to look across the Atlantic where, we are told, nearly half of the Republican voters, influenced, no doubt, by the statements of another liar, Donald Trump, believe that the election of Joe Bidens in 2020 was illegitimate. The truth is that a political culture that accepts lies as obvious is unhealthy, even dangerous.

