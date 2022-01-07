Pakistan has performed exceptionally well in the fight against Covid-19: Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Friday that Pakistan has performed particularly well in the fight against Covid-19, compared to countries in the region.

Presiding over a meeting of the Macroeconomic Advisory Group in Islamabad, he said that the government’s smart foreclosure policies and incentive for the construction industry, welfare programs and subsidies for industries, small and medium-sized companies were keeping economic growth at a steady pace that had been praised by commentators around the world.

The government’s three years have been an economic success as it inherited huge circular debt, anti-export policies, unsustainable fiscal conditions, a less competitive business environment, and policies of lack of incentives for the government. private sector, he added.

The Prime Minister said that despite the worst balance of payments crisis in Pakistan’s history in 2018, the economic hardships due to Covid, the high prices of raw materials in the global market and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan with a direct impact and indirect on Pakistan, growth was expected to always be above 4%, which was a huge achievement.

Prime Minister Imran asked the relevant departments to coordinate and implement the long and short term plans for improving the macroeconomic situation of the county and improving the economic situation of the people.

The meeting gave a comprehensive overview of the overall economic situation of the country, the measures taken by the government to mitigate the effects of high commodity prices on ordinary people and the achievements of the government over the past three years.

The meeting was informed that after successfully avoiding the crisis left by the previous government, strong economic stabilization measures were taken, resulting in high growth compared to all countries in the region, even in the proven time of Covid-19.

Exports registered a 25% increase, tax revenue reached a record high with an increase of 38% and remittances also increased by 27%. In addition, the agricultural sector has seen record incomes, record profits of 950 billion rupees by industries, boom in IT sector due to government IT policy, reduction in monthly circular debt after successful IPP tariff agreements. .

In addition to the above, the government kept its promise of a welfare state by launching the largest social security program under Ehsaas.

The meeting was also presented with proposals to mitigate the transfer of the effects of high global commodity prices to ordinary people. The proposals included increased incomes, the purchasing power of the population, subsidies focused on the middle and lower income classes and the expansion of the social safety net.

