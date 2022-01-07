Jokowi calls out Hun Sen and reminds junta not to be invited to summit if peace fails

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo had called Their His before the visit of the Cambodian Prime Minister to Myanmar on Friday January 7, 2022, to dialogue with the military leaders.

After talking on the phone with Hun Sen, president Jokowi said in a message on Twitter that if there was no meaningful progress on the peace plan, only non-political representatives of Myanmar should attend the ASEAN meeting.

Good phone conversation with ASEAN President PM Hun Sen of Cambodia. I have given my support to the Cambodian presidency of ASEAN 2022. – Joko Widodo (@jokowi) January 5, 2022

ASEAN proposed a 5-point clause to resolve Myanmar’s problem, namely: First, the violence must end immediately in Myanmar and all parties must show full restraint.

Second, a constructive dialogue must be initiated immediately among all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution in the interest of the people. Third, the Special Envoy of the President of ASEAN will facilitate the mediation of the dialogue process with the assistance of the Secretary General of ASEAN.

Fourth, ASEAN will provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Center. And fifth, special envoys and delegates will travel to Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.

Other ASEAN countries, including Indonesia, have expressed frustration over the junta’s failure to implement the peace deal that has sparked divisions in the 10-member bloc.

Prime Minister Hun Sen’s plan has sparked protests – across the conflict-torn country – by coup opponents who fear his trip will no longer give the Burmese junta legitimacy.

His visit will be his first as head of government to Myanmar since the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s government on February 1, sparking months of protests and a bloody crackdown.

Cambodia currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) which is already leading diplomatic efforts to resolve the Myanmar crisis and which in April adopted a peace plan, a five-point consensus.

In Myanmar, opponents of the military regime say Hun Sen supported the junta by making the visit.

In Depayin, about 300 kilometers north of the capital Naypyidaw, demonstrators burned posters of the Cambodian prime minister and chanted “Hun Sen don’t come to Myanmar. We don’t want dictator Hun Sen ”pictured on social media.

Protests were also reported in the areas of Mandalay, Tanintharyi and Monywa.

In his speech on Wednesday (5/1), Hun Sen called on all parties in Myanmar to exercise restraint so that the peace plan can be followed.

“Brothers in Myanmar, do you want your country to fall into a real civil war or do you want to end it,” he said.

“The first point of consensus is patience, the cessation of violence. This is the goal we want, “he said.

Min Ko Naing, a leading activist in Myanmar, said in social media posts that Hun Sen would face massive protests during his visit that would harm ASEAN.

The Legal Strikes Coordination Council, home to more than 260 organizations opposing the coup in Myanmar, also condemned Hun Sen’s visit and accused him of supporting Myanmar’s military rulers.

Hun Sen is one of the world’s oldest leaders and has long been condemned by Western countries and human rights groups for the crackdown on opponents, civil rights groups and the media in Cambodia.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Cambodia said Hun Sen would meet with military leader Min Aung Hlaing, but US-funded Radio Free Asia (RFA) quoted a junta spokesman as saying he would not meet Suu Kyi who is on trial and faces dozens of cases that carry a combined maximum sentence of over 100 years in prison.

