Security Alert: SC Orders Keep All Records Related To PM Modis Visit To Punjab

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Registrar General of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana to immediately secure and preserve all records relating to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Punjab January 5.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana ordered the State of Punjab, including law enforcement authorities, the SPG and other central and state agencies, to cooperate and provide the necessary assistance to the Registrar General in this regard.

The bench, which also included Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said the Director General of the Union Territory of Chandigarh and an NIA official would assist the Registrar General (RG) in collecting the records and asked the RG to keep all files in his custody for the time being. The director general of UT Chandigarh and an NIA to be appointed by the registrar general will help the latter collect the records, the magistrate said.

The Supreme Court also called on the Center and the state to take further action through the committees they formed to investigate the alleged loopholes in security measures relating to the Prime Minister’s visit until ‘he hears the case again on January 10. Advocacy from Lawyers Voice, a Delhi-based advocacy organization.

On January 5, the Prime Minister’s vehicle stood still for 15 to 20 minutes during an overflight between Bathinda and Hussainiwala National Martyrs Memorial at the Punjabs Ferozepur, after which its cavalcade returned to Bathinda Airport. The extraordinary security breach was caused by protesters blocking the road ahead.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior lawyer Maninder Singh said it was not a matter of public order, but of national security. There is an inadmissible stopping of the PM cavalcade for 20 minutes, which is the biggest violation of any VIP security, he pointed out.

It cannot happen again and we must all think together, he said, adding that this is a state ready to stand for election. Singh said the purpose of the plea was to get a professional investigation into the case and stressed that this cannot be done by the state.

He said that after bringing the case to the attention of the court on Thursday, the government of Punjab appointed a committee to examine it. He also pointed out that the head of the panels had been the subject of a reported Supreme Court judgment in 2011. The Supreme Court had in this case declared that he was targeting the police officers who carried out an investigation into his conduct by using of his judicial powers, Singh said, adding that his appointment to the committee raises suspicions about the good faith of the investigation.

The need of the hour is that the documents relating to the whole of this trip must be taken into custody for protection, he said and urged the court to order that this be done by a district judge with the help from NIA officials.

Appearing for the Center, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta supported the demand to seize and secure travel records and called the security breach one of the few issues that could cause international embarrassment. He said that whenever the PM cavalcade moves on the road, it is always the State DG who is consulted if it is safe to travel on the road, and only with his sanction he proceeds. Here, DG gave a green signal. He didn’t say there was a blockade.

Mehta stressed that there is always a warning car in front of the cavalcade which remains at a distance of 500-700 meters so that they can immediately alert local police and vehicles behind if there is a problem. Although the local police were very present and seen having tea… they did not alert the warning car that there was a blockade… The motorcade only learned when he was on the bridge , he submitted.

Mehta claimed that it would have been quite a difficult and dangerous situation if the blockade on one side was accompanied by slogans from nearby places of worship. It would also have elicited similar reactions from the other side and caused international embarrassment.

He also referred to calls by the banned Sikhs for Justice terrorist group and alleged that the incident could have a cross-border terrorist angle as well. There is a video of the banned terrorist organization. The so-called head of this Sikhs for Justice organization is publicly calling on people to do xyz things. It can also potentially be an issue of cross-border terrorism… You have to get into it, Mehta said.

The SG also questioned the constitution of the committee after the court decided to hear the case. The committee should not have been formed after the court decided to hear, he said, adding that one of its members is the interior minister. He may be himself potentially under a scanner, Mehta added.

Punjab’s attorney general DS Patwalia said he had serious problems with the petition’s claims that stink of politics, but added that the Punjab does not take it lightly and there have been a mistake.

Setting up the committee was not an afterthought, he said. We had an FIR filed, to get acquainted. Now the Center has also formed a committee and sent a notice to state officials.

We don’t join the issues on anything. If they have any doubts about the state appointed committee, Your Lordships can appoint anyone to investigate, a former judge from HC or SC…. Patwalia said that while the Center has issues with the States Committee, the state has issues with the Central Committee as well.

One of the officers of the central committee is S Suresh, who is the IG of SPG. He was responsible for overall security… If my committee cannot do it, then this committee (by the Center) cannot also be a judge of its own, argued Patwalia.

Mehta replied that the relevant officer in the central committee can be replaced by the Union Home Minister and added that the establishment of the panel is only for internal purposes.

Patwalia, however, called for the establishment of an independent committee, saying: “We doubt they are blaming the Punjabi police entirely. We certainly want the matter to be investigated. It cannot be thrown under the carpet.

Maninder Singh, meanwhile, stressed that the state-formed committee had been asked to submit a report in three days and urged the court to put the decision on hold. Patwalia responded that the committee set up by the Center called its officials on Friday and said it should also keep his horses until the court hears the case on January 10. The two parties ultimately agreed to suspend all other actions of their respective committees until that date.