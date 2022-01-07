Turkey spent at least $ 7.3 billion to support the pound in December

Turkey spent more than $ 7 billion to bolster the pound in December, according to official data, as analysts warned the backdoor interventions meant the true toll of defending the currency was even higher.

The country’s central bank announced a return to the controversial policy of selling currencies to support the pound in December, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s insistence on lowering interest rates despite surging inflation made drop the currency to all-time highs.

Data released on Friday showed that during its five inventions officially announced last month, the bank burned a total of $ 7.3 billion.

The central bank has spent billions more of its shrinking foreign exchange reserves on undeclared interventions carried out through Turkish state banks, analysts said. Those sales intensified after an emergency plan announced at the end of last month by Erdogan aimed at stimulating savings and supporting the lira, according to market participants.

The lira rallied sharply after Erdogan’s plans were unveiled, falling from a record low of 18.36 against the US dollar to around 11 on December 23. However, it has since weakened to almost 14 TL.

The multibillion-dollar intervention shed new light on the adequacy of Turkey’s foreign currency war chest in a country with heavy external debt, with $ 170 billion to come in the next 12 months.

Goldman Sachs, the US investment bank, warned this week that the country’s gross reserves had “declined dramatically” in the last month of 2021, declining by about $ 15 billion to $ 111 billion.

The drop was partly explained by a sale of foreign currency to Botas, the country’s public energy importer, which totaled $ 3.4 billion last month, according to new data released on Friday.

But Goldman Sachs said the figures also suggested that ” [foreign currency] the interventions may have been used to support the read ”at the time of Erdogan’s announcement.

He said net reserves, excluding money borrowed from Turkish banks and other global central banks, stood at minus $ 66 billion, according to Goldman estimates.

Tim Ash, analyst at BlueBay Asset Management, said Turkey’s reserve stock “appears low” relative to its foreign bonds. Asking how long the central bank could continue to defend the currency, he said: “The answer is not very long if it continues to maintain the pace of intervention seen in December.”

Erdogan, a longtime opponent of high interest rates, ordered the central bank to cut its key rate by 5 percentage points to 14% in the last four months of 2021 despite warnings about the impact on the soaring inflation in the country.

Factoring in inflation, which stood at an official rate of 36 percent in December, the rate cuts pushed the country’s real interest rate to minus 22 percent. This deterred investors from saving in lire and put enormous pressure on the currency, which lost around 45% of its value against the dollar last year.

The new savings programs unveiled by the government were an attempt to reverse a trend that has led Turkish savers to flock to foreign currencies in an attempt to protect their savings from currency fluctuations and inflation.

But early data suggests there has been a limited appetite for new products, which promise to protect savers from currency risk by ensuring the state will compensate them for any exchange rate loss. Nureddin Nebati, Turkey’s finance minister, said on Tuesday TL 84 billion had been deposited into the new accounts. This compares to the banking sector’s total deposits – both in local and foreign currency – of TL 3.2 billion held by individuals, according to data from the banking regulator.

Turks’ foreign currency savings remained largely stable over the fortnight following the announcement – a trend which suggests that most of the demand came from locals who transferred their pre-existing lira savings to new accounts, rather than to sell dollars and euros to buy lire, according to analysts at Barclays.