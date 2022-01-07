North Korea says US actions against Beijing Games an insult to Olympic spirit





SEOUL – North Korea has accused hostile forces and the global pandemic of failing to attend the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing and accused the United States and its allies of trying to prevent the success of the Games, official media said on Friday. The North Korean Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports sent a letter to their counterparts in China, including the Beijing Olympic Games Organizing Committee, expressing their support for the Games despite their absence, reported the KCNA news agency. North Korea has been suspended from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) until the end of 2022, which means it will miss the Beijing Winter Games, after failing to send a team to the Tokyo Olympics l last year, citing concerns related to COVID-19. We were unable to participate in the Olympics due to hostile force movements and the global pandemic, but we will fully support the Chinese comrades in all their work to put on a splendid and wonderful Olympic festival, the letter said, according to KCNA. The letter criticized the actions taken by the United States and its allies as an insult to the spirit of the International Olympic Charter and as a vile act aimed at dishonoring China’s international image. In December, the White House announced that U.S. government officials would boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics over human rights atrocities in China, while leaving U.S. athletes free to travel to Beijing to compete. Several other countries, including Britain, Australia and Canada, have also since announced diplomatic boycotts. The United States and its vassal forces are increasingly disguised in their actions against China aimed at preventing the successful opening of the Olympics, the North Korean letter said. North Korea said preparations for the Games have proceeded successfully under the proper leadership of Secretary-General Xi Jinping despite the global health crisis.

