Boris Johnson news: Latest updates as Minister says nothing untoward in flat renovation





Angela Rayner jokes that a prime minister’s post may soon be vacant Nothing untoward happened in a WhatsApp exchange between Boris Johnson and the Tory donor who paid for the luxury renovation of his Downing Street apartment, a minister insisted. In messages released Thursday, the Prime Minister asked Lord Brownlow to support him with the 112,000 upgrade, while discussing the possibility of a Large Exhibition 2.0, an art project backed by the peer. Two months after their conversation, Lord Brownlow held a meeting with then Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden about the idea, which never came to fruition. Small Business Minister Paul Scully defended the Prime Minister against charges of cash for access, saying Radio schedules that it is standard practice for ministers to forward proposals to the department concerned. However, Labor was adamant the government needed to explain Mr Johnson’s actions, with Deputy Leader Angela Rayner calling it outright corruption. His comments come after Mr Johnson offered a humble and sincere apology for not previously disclosing the messages to his standards adviser, Lord Geidt, who expressed his displeasure at not being informed sooner. Key points Show last update



1641557281 DUP to hold crucial meeting with Liz Truss next week DUP chief Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will hold a crucial meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss next week on post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland. The talks come after Sir Jeffrey threatened to bring down Stormont’s executive over issues with the Northern Ireland protocol. We were now six months after the British government command document, where they said six months ago that the conditions were met to trigger Article 16, he said. And six months later, nothing happened. It is not a sustainable position and if the UK government is not ready to act, I am. Rory sullivanJanuary 7, 2022 12:08 PM 1641556063 Braverman tweet about Colston statue verdict Following my last post, here is Suella Bravermans tweet on the Colston statue verdict in its entirety: Rory sullivanJanuary 7, 2022 11:47 AM 1641555636 BREAKING: Attorney General could send Colston verdict back to Court of Appeal Conservative Attorney General Suella Bravermanhas said she was considering sending the verdict on the Colston statue to the Court of Appeal as it creates confusion. His comment comes after four defendants were cleared of wrongdoing following the statue’s toppling in Bristol in the summer of 2020. While Ms Braverman acknowledged that a jury trial is an important guardian of freedom and should not be compromised, she said the jury’s decision in this case was puzzling. Matt Mathers January 7, 2022 11:40 AM 1641554688 Opinion: Jacob Rees-Mogg is a ‘flashback that is here to stay Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons, has not even been given a junior minister role under prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa Mays. But he was brought up in the cabinet by Boris Johnson. In normal times, the MP for North East Somerset would be seen as a political curiosity, a purposefully self-made and affected toff who walks around in a feather accent and crossover suit only to entice members of the Labor Party, writes Sean Ogrady. It’s the mark of Johnson’s weakness that he’s being pushed by Rees-Mogg, he adds. Read the full article here: Rory sullivanJanuary 7, 2022 11:24 AM 1641553500 Conservative peer questioned by police for alleged racism Conservative colleague Michelle Mone will be questioned by police over allegations she sent racist messages to a man of Indian descent, reports suggest. The 50-year-old bra mogul reportedly called the man the waste of white-skinned man via text message. Lawyers representing Baroness Mone have denied that she was racist, adding that she and her husband have built more than 15 schools in Africa in the past three years. In a difficult week for the entrepreneur, Baroness Mone also faces allegations inThe Guardian that she and her husband were secretly involved in a PPE company that won more than 200 million government contracts after it was fired to the Cabinet Office. They deny the accusation. Rory sullivanJanuary 7, 2022 11:05 AM 1641552096 PM’s ethics counselor should be given more independence, union boss says After another sordid allegation is leveled against Boris Johnson, calls are mounting for the PM’s ethics counselor to be given greater powers to investigate potential breaches of the ministerial code. Dave Penman, who chairs the First Division Association (FDA), a union of senior officials, said the bbc that the public was against the Tory leader on the issue. It comes after Lord Geidt, the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser, berated Mr Johnson for not initially sharing WhatsApp messages between him and Tory donor Lord Brownlow regarding the luxury refurbishment of his Downing Street home. Mr Johnson said the error occurred because he no longer had access to his old phone. I think this episode demonstrated insufficient consideration or respect for the role of independent adviser, Lord Geidt wrote in a letter on Thursday. Mr Penman said the jury was not sure whether Lord Geidt should have resigned on the matter, adding that it all depended on his ability to get meaningful changes from the Prime Minister. Rory sullivanJanuary 7, 2022 10:41 AM 1641550971 Totally unreasonable tube strikes, according to the minister An upcoming strike by the Rail, Shipping and Transport (RMT) union over the Night Tube takeover is unreasonable, London Minister Paul Scully has said. Referring to the Friday and Saturday night outing, the Conservative leader said LBC: It’s totally unreasonable, I think the mayor should come back to the table with these unions and TfL (Transport for London) to discuss this. No, he shouldn’t go back on his decision to watch the Night Tube – the Night Tube is a boom for London as we start to reopen, but giving people confidence in the safety of moving around London late in the day is essential. night, especially for workers, not just for people who appreciate hospitality. Rory sullivanJanuary 7, 2022 10:22 AM 1641549352 Inside politics For more on today’s biggest political stories, see Matt Mathers daily Westminster overview: Rory sullivanJanuary 7, 2022 9:55 AM 1641548761 Further inquiries into Downing Street apartment renovation needed, Labor says More investigations are needed to get to the bottom of the Downing Street apartment renovation scandal, Labor has said. Talk to BBC Radio 4s Today programShadow Justice Secretary Steve Reed said the PM could be guilty of gaining access to cash during an exchange with Tory donor Lord Brownlow over the renovation and a artistic project supported by peers. What we are seeing here is a case of potentially liquid access where Lord Brownlow had access to ministers to try to influence them over decisions to spend taxpayers’ money – which is why this is so important, Mr. Reed. These very comfortable texts show that there was a quid pro quo between the Prime Minister and Lord Brownlow, and we need to get to the bottom of this, he added. Rory sullivanJanuary 7, 2022 9:46 AM 1641546912 Nothing untoward in the PM’s WhatsApp exchange with the conservative donor, insists the minister There was nothing untoward about Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp exchange with a Tory donor who paid for his apartment renovation in Downing Street, a minister insisted. Small Business Minister Paul Scullys comments Radio schedules follow suggestions that Lord Brownlow was successful in pushing forward a proposal for a Grand Exhibition 2.0 – an arts festival modeled on the 1851 event – by paying for the improvement work. The idea, which was discussed by the couple, was never realized but led to a meeting between Lord Brownlow and the Culture Secretary a few months later. Ministers get proposals all the time and what has happened rightly is that it was passed on to the Department of Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) where he sits, Mr Scully said. . Lord Brownlow made his own legwork and it wouldn’t have gone to the Prime Minister, but the important thing is that it didn’t go ahead … so nothing untoward is happening, you know, a few lines in a WhatsApp. Rory sullivanJanuary 7, 2022 9:15 AM

