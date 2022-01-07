Anger as Cambodia’s Hun Sen meets Burmese military leader

BANGKOK Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sens’ visit to Myanmar seeking to revive peace efforts following last year’s military takeover has sparked an angry backlash among critics, who say it legitimizes the country’s seizure of power. ‘army.

Hun Sen is the first head of government to visit Myanmar since the military seizure of power in February. The authoritarian Cambodian leader has held power for 36 years and keeps a tight leash on political activity in his country.

In his role as current president of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, he met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, plunging Myanmar into conflict. violent and economic disaster.

Photos released by an army-related publication, the Popular News Journal, showed the two men standing side by side wearing face masks, banging their forearms and sitting on ornate golden chairs in front of an elaborate gold screen.

Myanmar’s Information Ministry said the two had held talks on bilateral ties and matters of mutual concern, including ASEAN. He didn’t elaborate.

A d

Protests and rallies took place in parts of Myanmar as people expressed their anger at Hun Sen’s visit.

Hundreds of protesters burned portraits of Cambodian Prime Minister and chanted, inhuman Torch Hun Sen. People who engage with Min Aung Hlaing should die a horrific death, ”videos of the protest posted online showed.

Last April, ASEAN leaders, including Min Aung Hlaing, agreed on a five-point roadmap towards a peaceful resolution of the Myanmar crisis, including an end to violence and a dialogue. policy among all stakeholders.

The Myanmar leader was barred from attending ASEAN meetings in October after the group’s special envoy was barred from meeting with Suu Kyi and other political detainees, which was one of the stipulations of the ‘OK.

Hun Sen said Wednesday before leaving Cambodia that he had made no preconditions for his visit.

What I would like to bring to the talks are nothing more than the five points, points of consensus that have been agreed upon by all ASEAN member states, “he said.

A d

The Burmese military said Hun Sen would not be allowed to meet with Suu Kyi, who was sentenced in December for incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions and sentenced to four years in prison, a sentence Min Aung Hlaing later reduced. A half.

A legal official familiar with Suu Kyi’s legal proceedings said she appeared before a special court in Naypyitaw, the Myanmar capital, on Friday for hearings in three corruption cases against her, including allegations that she had misappropriated charitable donations to build a residence and abused his authority.

The military takeover prevented the Suu Kyis National League for Democracy party from entering a second term. He won a landslide victory in the November 2020 national elections and independent election observers found no major irregularities.

Min Aung Hlaing’s decision reversed 10 years of progress towards democracy as the military loosened its grip on power after decades of repressive military rule.

A d

Myanmar’s military has a history of bloodshed, including a brutal campaign against the Rohingya Muslim minority. His seizure of power sparked non-violent nationwide protests, which security forces suppressed with deadly force.

The army recently engaged in the violent repression of all dissent, disappearances, torture and extrajudicial executions. It also launched airstrikes and ground offensives against armed rebel ethnic groups.

Security forces killed around 1,443 civilians, according to a detailed count by the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners. As the crackdown has grown more severe, armed resistance has grown inside the country.

Hun Sen’s visit drew international criticism.

His decision to meet Min Aung Hlaing was an affront to the Burmese people who strongly oppose the visit, “said Phil Robertson, deputy director for Asia at Human Rights Watch.

A d

This visit is a slap in the face for other ASEAN member states who had nothing to say on the issue, ”even after limiting Min Aung Hlaing’s participation in the regional group of 10 nations, he said.

Hun Sen was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, the current ASEAN Special Envoy, and other senior Cambodian leaders.

Having retained power by exiling or imprisoning the Cambodian opposition, Hun Sen may be hoping his visit will revive his own tarnished international image.

The Government of National Unity, an underground Myanmar opposition group and a parallel administration, urged Hun Sen to stay away.

Meeting with Min Aung Hlaing, shaking hands stained with blood. This will not be acceptable, said Dr Sasa, spokesperson for the group that uses one name.

___

Associated Press reporters Sopheng Cheang in Phnom Penh, Kiko Rosario in Manila, Philippines, and Jerry Harmer in Bangkok contributed to this report.