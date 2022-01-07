Comments from Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Antony Blinken and Josep Borrell on the situation in Kazakhstan





4 views The Turkish President expresses his solidarity with Kazakhstan, the US Secretary of State emphasizes “full support” for Kazakhstan’s constitutional institutions, and the European Foreign Minister cautiously observes that the forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization are sent to Kazakhstan. Demonstrations, brutally suppressed by the authorities, continue in many cities of Kazakhstan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Kazakh President Kasym-omart Tokayev on Thursday that Turkey “stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan,” the Turkish president’s office said. In a telephone conversation, he told Tokayev that Turkey is following developments in Kazakhstan closely. He stressed that he hoped to ease the tension and form a new government as soon as possible. He offered to be ready to share “any technical knowledge and experience” if necessary. Erdogan also discussed the situation in Kazakhstan over the phone with the leaders of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. During the conversation, he stressed that stability and security are important for the region, and especially for its neighbors. He expressed his hope that Kazakhstan will manage to resolve the crisis through dialogue. Blinken expressed support for the constitutional institutions of Kazakhstan According to a State Department spokesperson, Secretary Antony Blinken “reaffirmed the full support of the United States for Kazakhstan’s constitutional institutions and media freedom, and called for a peaceful and rights-based solution to crisis “. Demonstrations in KazakhstanPAP / EPA / STR Blinken was also supposed to raise the “priority of promoting stability in Europe”, including support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression. The US State Department on Wednesday condemned the acts of violence and material damage in Kazakhstan, and called on protesters and authorities to exercise restraint. Borrell: We are closely monitoring the deployment of troops in Kazakhstan During his stay in Kiev, the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell said that the representatives of the European Union were closely watching the dispatch of the forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to Kazakhstan. As he added, the development of the situation in this country requires special attention. “We hope that the presence of foreign forces will not violate the independence of Kazakhstan,” Borrell told reporters in Kiev. He also noted that the Kazakh authorities had requested the arrival of forces. – In any case, the presence of foreign troops on the territory of another country is what we must observe with caution – he stressed. Russian soldiers on their way to Kazakhstan PAP / EPA The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs stressed that the EU called on the Kazakh authorities to exercise restraint when it comes to controlling protests. “But that does not seem to be happening because there are dozens of deaths and injuries among the security forces,” he added. Protests after the rise in gas prices In early January, residents of the towns of Zhanaozen and Aktau took to the streets to call for lower prices for gas (LNG, commonly used as a car fuel in Kazakhstan). Within days, protests erupted across Kazakhstan. The authorities have announced a drop in fuel prices, but the situation has not stabilized. The protests turned into violent riots. Protesters of economic demands have also turned to political demands. They demand, among other things, the complete departure from politics of the former president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, who, according to the protesters, still wields de facto power in the country. Main photo source: PAP / EPA / STR Related

