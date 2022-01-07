MHA Forms 3-Member Panel to Investigate “Serious Misconduct” During Punjab Visit





The Interior Ministry panel was formed a day after Modi had to cut his visit to the Punjab short while stranded on an airlift for 20 minutes due to a blockade by some protesters, an incident described by the ministry as a “major flaw” in security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi canceled his speech in Ferozepur, Punjab on Wednesday due to “serious” security breaches after the Punjab government failed to deploy additional staff due to poor weather conditions.

New Delhi: The Center on Thursday formed a three-member committee to investigate “serious shortcomings” in security arrangements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Punjab, which led to the VVIP’s exposure to serious risks. The Interior Ministry panel was formed a day after Modi had to cut short his visit to the Punjab after being stranded on an airlift for 20 minutes due to a blockade by some protesters, an incident described by the ministry. of the Interior as a “major failure” insecurity. The MHA has also requested an immediate report from the state government in addition to asking it to fix responsibility and take strict action against those responsible. “The Home Office (MHA) formed a committee to investigate serious shortcomings in security arrangements during Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, Punjab on 01.05.2022, which led to exposure of VVIP to serious safety risk, ”tweeted a spokesperson. The three-member committee will be chaired by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, and will include Balbir Singh, Co-Director of the Intelligence Bureau, and S Suresh, IG, Special Protection Group. The committee is advised to submit the report as soon as possible. After being stranded on the airlift due to a blockade by protesters, the prime minister had to return from the election-linked Punjab without attending any events, including a rally. The Union Interior Ministry ordered the state government to file an immediate report, claiming it failed to ensure the required deployment, while Interior Minister Amit Shah claimed that ‘Such a breach of the security procedure during the Prime Minister’s visit is totally unacceptable and that responsibility will be fixed. The incident sparked a major political row, with the BJP claiming that the ruling Punjab Congress “attempted to physically injure” the prime minister, while other parties also attacked the state government over the issue. ‘public order. On the defensive, Punjab’s chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi denied that there was any security breach or political motive and said his government was ready to launch an investigation. The Punjabi government also set up a commission on Wednesday to investigate the incident.

