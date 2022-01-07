Xi Jinping sends special envoy to inaugurate Ortega in Nicaragua – world





Beijing, Jan. 7 (EFE) .- China will be represented by a special envoy of its president, Xi Jinping, at the inauguration of the president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, re-elected on November 7 in an election which did not been recognized. by much of the international community.

Special Envoy Cao Jianming, also vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (ANP, the Chinese Legislative Assembly), will attend Ortega’s inauguration ceremony in Managua on January 10, reported today. hui the official agency Xinhua. Cao’s presence is at the invitation of the Nicaraguan government, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday. Nicaragua, increasingly isolated internationally by Ortega’s authoritarian drift, took a crucial step on December 9 to get closer to China by severing diplomatic relations with Taiwan – of which Beijing claims sovereignty – and by recognizing the principle of “one China” which advocates the Asian giant. The move, which involved restoring diplomatic ties with China, left Taipei without one of its increasingly scarce allies and severed a 31-year relationship in which the island had become the primary aid worker and l ‘one of the main partners of Central America. nation. Shortly after the split with Taiwan, Nicaragua began receiving thousands of covid-19 vaccines as part of a million-dose Chinese donation. Managua and Beijing had already had diplomatic relations between 1985 and 1990, during Ortega’s first term as president.

