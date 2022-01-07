The promise of low-cost homes for the poor and middle class is kept: PM Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the promise of low-cost houses for the poor and middle classes was kept and loans worth Rs 38 billion had been made to build houses.

A meeting of the National Housing Coordination Committee was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Minister of Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi, Minister of State Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Political Communication Officer Shahbaz Gill, State The Governor of the Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr Reza Baqir, AJK senior ministers including Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, Khawaja Farooq, President of Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority (NAPHDA) and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that CDA and NAPHDA would provide grants for these apartments in order to keep monthly installments to a minimum, while all facilities would be provided in these apartments.

The meeting was also informed that on average the borrowing rate from banks has increased significantly and in the past two weeks alone additional loan requests of Rs 6 billion have been received.

The Prime Minister was informed during the meeting that measures are being taken to protect forests and natural diversity and that 63 percent of Azad Kashmir consists of forests while 56.5 percent of the total land area of ​​Kashmir are government land. He was also informed that the AJK government will provide land worth Rs 5.6 billion for the accommodation of refugees and in the first phase, houses will be provided to 1,300 families.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the promise of low-cost homes for the poor and the middle class is being fulfilled and for the first time in the country’s history 12,400 apartments in low price and standard are provided to the slum dwellers of Islamabad.

He went on to say that a world-class cricket stadium would be built in the federal capital, while commercial buildings would have to be built on a public-private partnership basis in government residences in expensive areas of Islamabad.

