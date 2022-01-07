Donald Trump was the real winner on January 6





Polls show Donald Trump continues to enjoy skyrocketing ratings among Republicans, as support for the ex-president’s false allegations of electoral fraud remains critical for GOP candidates running for the next election .

On the first anniversary of the Jan.6, 2021 uprising by Trump supporters, data shows how Republicans like former Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell paid a price brought up for recognizing President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020.

After the storming of the U.S. Capitol, GOP insiders told The Intelligencer they had lost patience with Trump, who they said would face waning influence within the party. Trump’s closest allies were also concerned that his role as a catalyst for the riot could damage his legacy and the party.

However, Civiqs’ daily tracking polls have shown that after the tumultuous 12 months since the riots, Trump’s position among Republicans is largely unchanged.

Just before the insurgency, 83% of registered Republican voters polled said they had a “favorable” opinion of Trump. This rating remained above 80% each month until August 2021 and was still up to 76% at the end of December.

Pence’s favor rating, which was 78% at the time of the insurgency, immediately dropped to 40% after certifying the election results. By the end of 2021, the rating had fallen further to 28%.

McConnell’s 58% rating fell 10 points when he recognized Biden as the winner on December 15, 2020. It is even lower after he condemned Trump’s “conspiracy theories” to Congress on January 6, 2021. He now has a net favor score of minus 32, according to the survey reported by FiveThirtyEight.

Former President Donald Trump at the “Stop The Steal” rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A year later, he still enjoys high popularity among Republicans, according to poll data. Tasos Katopodis / Getty

While Republicans were expected to break with Trumpism after the U.S. Capitol Riots, “what we saw is quite the opposite, in which many Republican politicians began to think he is in their best interests to electorally support the lie. “Daniel Ziblatt, co-author of How Democracies Die, told the Washington Post.

Trump has pledged to secure the midterm defeat of this year for the 10 GOP House members who voted to remove him for incitement to insurgency. Each faces at least one main challenger, while representative Tom Rice (R-SC) will have at least 10 main opponents.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), deputy chair of the Congressional committee investigating the insurgency, was dismissed as chair of the House Republican Conference for her criticism of Trump’s role in the riots in US Capitol.

At least 163 Republicans who support Trump’s false claims are running for statewide positions that would give them authority over the administration of the elections, according to the Post.

These include 69 candidates for governor in 30 states, 55 candidates for the US Senate, 13 candidates for state attorney general, and 18 candidates for secretary of state in places where this post is the highest electoral official in the state.

Trump backing candidates who echo his allegations of electoral fraud, a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll in December 2021 found that more than half of Republicans polled (58%) believe Biden’s election was not not legitimate.

He also revealed that 62% of Republicans believe there is evidence of widespread electoral fraud in 2020, suggesting that the fortunes of GOP candidates campaigning this year will be tied to their views on defeating Election. Trump in 2020.

An anonymous GOP consultant told The Post that Trump “won’t support you if you say he’s wrong and there hasn’t been fraud, but you also don’t want to campaign your entire campaign in this subject”.

Newsweek has contacted the Republican National Committee for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-january-6-insurrection-pence-mcconnell-civiqs-polls-1666267

