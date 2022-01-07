PM Modi “troubled” for 15 minutes, farmers camped for a year: Navjot Sidhu





Navjot Sidhu said the case was intended to distract from the low turnout in Ferozepur. New Delhi: Punjabi Congressman Navjot Singh Sidhu launched a jibe against the BJP over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach, saying he was only “troubled” by a 15-minute wait. Farmers, he said, had to wait over a year for farm laws to be repealed. Prime Minister Modi’s convoy – who was visiting the Punjab after a two-year hiatus after his government abolished agricultural laws – was stranded on an airlift in Ferozepur in Punjab on Wednesday as farmers blocked the highway to proximity. He was forced to return without addressing a political rally in Bathinda where he was heading. “I want to ask Pradhan Mantri Sahab, our fellow farmers who camped on the borders of Delhi for over a year … tell me, they stayed there for a year and a half. Your media didn’t say anything,” Mr Sidhu said. at a rally organized by the Press Trust of India news agency. “And yesterday you had to wait 15 minutes … Why these double standards,” he asked. Farmers had scheduled a protest meeting yesterday after hearing about the BJP rally in Ferozepur. But they were not allowed to organize the protest, after which they went to squat on the highway. Mr. Sidhu’s party accused the BJP of playing a political drama on a “so-called breach” of the Prime Minister’s security. Top Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said the prime minister had to cancel his rally in Ferozepur because the event was uncrowded. Mr Sidhu also claimed that the whole event was aimed at distracting from the low turnout at the Ferozepur rally. “The prime minister could not have addressed empty chairs like the shameless ex-CM captain (Amarinder Singh). The only solution was to divert media attention from the alleged security threat and to avoid the humiliation of addressing 500 people in 70,000 chairs, “he tweeted. The BJP accused Congress of “murderous intent” and of attempting to “physically harm” the prime minister.

