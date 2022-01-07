Why liberals secretly love Donald Trump





The pinned tweet from my Twitter accounts is the one that says Trump would have raised his reputation if he had conceded the election quickly; he now concludes that people are just hoping he is croaking. The tweet is dated Jan. 4, 2021, so bringing up the tweet is admittedly kind of a signal of virtue: I’m not the type of Trump guy who supported his post-election antics, and I’m glad I made that clear. two days before what a writer aptly called the cornpone intifada.

But people just hope he crosses the line is too vague. The sentiment is shared by non-Trumpers and a large number of once pro-Trump activists and intellectuals who have generally endorsed his stated political goals, to experience a dysfunctional administration that has not accomplished much. -thing. As Ann Coulter (an early and vital Trump supporter) memorably put it, Trump is the opposite of a duck, waving madly and going nowhere instead of quietly walking through the water.

But this is not shared by Joe Biden, the most elected Democrats, and the huge, nested liberal complex that makes up the mainstream media: to them, Trump is the best thing ever, someone they can effectively present as an aspiring buffoon fascist, while he remains an ineffective enemy with no real sense of the use of power. He is the essential glue and greatest hope of the Democratic coalition, and possibly the only Republican a Democrat could defeat in 2024. Indeed, if the Democratic primary electorate shifts to the left, as it should, Trump could possibly lose to Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, ushering in an authoritarian socialist regime in the United States through free elections.

Of course, Trump is a useful foil for Biden, whose aging communication skills come alive when he talks about his 2020 opponent. But the fixation on Trump and January 6 envelopes the entire party. How many times a day do we hear from a Democratic official or CNN or NPR commentator this piously uttered phrase our democracy about everything the January 6 rioters and Trump are supposed to threaten. The phrase feigns a reverence for American constitutional practices, which is why Democrats are so in love with it. But almost invariably it is associated with a transformative agenda that is the opposite of constitutional view: end filibuster, wrap the Supreme Court, replace an election day when self-governing citizens surrender to elections. ballot boxes and vote by a continuous election period. dominated by postal ballots and the collection of votes by activists. Such proposals are obviously designed to overturn precisely the mechanisms that the Founding Fathers intended to encourage: gradualism and the need for decisive majorities to implement major changes in our democracy, in other words, to undermine precisely the institutions that have. makes the United States arguably the most long-standing democracy in the world.

Writing for Unherd, Simon Cottee makes some comparisons between how the neocons deployed 9/11 as leverage for their long-term war programs in the Middle East and how contemporary Democrats try to use January 6. But while the objectives of the neoconservatives were focused enough on the invasion of Iraq (and perhaps later Iran), those of today’s liberal establishment are diffuse: for some, they involve the invasion of Iraq. abandonment of the checks and balances built into the American system, for others simply a means of relegating all aspects of Trumpism, including the political aspirations that remain broadly popular at all times in a realm of deplorable moral oblivion. In reality, January 6 was a riot involving a few hundred mostly unarmed people whose violation of the Capitol was made possible by almost unfathomable riot police preparation (a critical factor of which we would surely hear a lot more if Trump and his administration bore the blame). Democrats seek to make this a historic global insurgency whose nefarious significance must be contemplated every day, as the New York Times grimly admonishes.

For Democrats, every day we talk about January 6 is a day we don’t talk about the spike in crime rates brought on by the progressives’ war on the cops, or the inflation accelerating to year-round levels. 1970, or months of riots, driven by prominent Democrats, including candidates Biden and Kamala Harris, which followed the murder of George Floyd. to the Republican Party. It’s a goal that fits perfectly with Trump’s insatiable quest for the limelight; He seems to believe, perhaps rightly, that if he had (as he should have) conceded that he had lost the election, although it took place under unusual covid circumstances, his role as that future party leader would be diminished.

This strengthening of the mutual interest of both camps, the Democratic establishment and Trump himself, is now a real force in American politics, and perhaps an obstacle to any kind of enlightened leadership emerging from Republicans for the presidential race. of 2024. The simplest solution that one does not want to say out loud, but it involves actuarial tables and the inconstant finger of health.

Scott McConnell is founding editor of the American Conservative and author of Ex-Neocon: Dispatches from the Post-9/11 Ideological Wars.

