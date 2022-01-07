China’s shocking start to 2022 puts pressure on Beijing to calm markets





(Bloomberg) – Beijing’s pledge to ensure economic stability is tested by further turmoil in the country’s financial markets, prompting officials to take more visible action in a politically crucial year. Investors had a lot to digest this week. The partial divestiture of a listed company by Tencent Holdings Ltd. exacerbated a $ 1.2 trillion sale of Chinese tech stocks. One of the nation’s largest bad debt managers lost more than half of its stock market value after a $ 6.6 billion bailout. China Evergrande Group has suspended its activities after being ordered to demolish dozens of buildings. Another developer defaulted on a little-known loan, pushing down the nation’s dollar bonds. A hawkish Federal Reserve flipped the still resilient yuan, prompting a warning from state media. China’s securities supervisor will adopt several measures to firmly prevent market volatility, President Yi Huiman said on state television in an interview broadcast Thursday, without giving further details. On the real estate front, Chinese regulators have asked banks to increase lending to the sector this quarter and relaxed a key restriction that has held back acquisition activity. The movements seem to have the desired effect. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index of Hong Kong-listed stocks posted the biggest gain in a month on Friday, with real estate developers and tech stocks leading the way. The turmoil in the financial markets is likely to overshadow the carefully organized events this year. The Beijing Winter Olympics – already the target of a U.S.-led diplomatic boycott – will take place February 4-20. In the fall, the Communist Party will announce a leadership change twice a decade. President Xi Jinping is expected to greatly extend his reign as party leader and install allies in key positions, while Prime Minister Li Keqiang is expected to retire. The party’s main decision-makers pledged last month to ensure the stability of the economy in 2022. The Hang Seng China Enterprises gauge fell to its lowest level in nearly six years this week, after plunging 23% last year in its worst performance since the global financial crisis. For the week, Shenzhen’s ChiNext gauge capped a loss of 6.8%, the highest since last February. A Bloomberg index of Chinese junk bonds is on the verge of its biggest drop in two months, as the yuan heads for its biggest drop against the dollar in four months. The story continues Threats to the economy are growing. China’s zero Covid strategy means outbreaks are treated with strict containment measures that disrupt manufacturing, shipping and consumption. Soaring costs may jeopardize China’s foreign trade. A wall of maturing debt and a seasonal increase in demand for liquidity in January are putting pressure on the financial system. The Federal Reserve’s faster-than-expected tightening risks reversing the flow of global capital away from China. China’s efforts to maintain its zero Covid policy are strained. The city of Xian is enduring its 15th day of confinement. Hundreds of thousands of workers at iPhone maker Foxconn Technology Group and Huawei Technologies Co. are tested in eastern metropolis of Zhengzhou, as no one is allowed to leave Shenzhen without a negative Covid test after two infections are found locally. More than two dozen Hong Kong officials have been sent to a quarantine camp over possible exposure to the omicron strain after attending a birthday party. As the authorities take action to support the real estate sector and stabilize markets, they are unlikely to go too far with stimulus measures. Beijing won’t want to risk inflating asset prices after spending much of last year bursting speculative bubbles. The People’s Bank of China said in December it would not flood the financial system with cash, and the only state-backed bailout of a struggling developer was difficult for the company. We don’t believe in a grand political bazooka intervention, or direct bailouts, as likely scenarios, Citigroup Inc. strategists, including Dirk Willer, wrote in a note. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead of the curve with the most trusted source of business information. 2022 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/china-shocking-start-2022-pressures-091705468.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos