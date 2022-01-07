Politics
Erdogan says Turkey will unveil its own fighter jet in 2025
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in Ankara on Thursday that the Turkish 5th generation fighter jet will make its maiden flight in 2025.
Turkey’s first indigenous combat aircraft, the National Combat Aircraft (MMU) will roll out of the hangar in 2023, he said during a massive opening ceremony of 16 factories that will operate in the industry area space and aerospace, an engineering center for the manufacture of the revolutionary jet. fighter.
It will take its place in the sky in 2029 as the Turkish Air Force strike force, having successfully completed its test procedures, Erdogan said.
Now is the time for our National Combat Warfare, which is one of the most important defense industry projects in our country. pic.twitter.com/ou6cPh9ojq
Some 2,300 engineers involved in the project will perform their work at this hub, Erdogan said.
Erdogan: Turkey shunned by arms suppliers
The Turkish president referred to global suppliers and open or secret embargoes Turkey has faced.
We are now raising the bar much higher and preparing our country for a future war. By increasing our investments in research and development, one by one we are upgrading the systems that require high technology.
Turkey is among the elite club of 10 countries in the world that can design and build their own warships and is also among the top three producers of drones, Erdogan added.
Boasting the growth of Turkey’s defense industry over the past two decades under the rule of its Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Erdogan said that the number of his defense industry projects defense exceeded 750.
He said their budget had also jumped to $ 75 billion and their annual turnover stood at $ 10 billion.
New fighter jet in Turkey to replace F-16s
Turkey is on track to complete the national design and development of national fighter jets by 2029, which will replace the aging Turkish Air Force F-16 fleet.
In October 2021, he asked to buy 40 F-16 fighter jets from the United States to modernize his air force. This decision coincided with the recent agreement concluded by Greece to acquire Rafale planes and frigates from France.
The multibillion-dollar deal is still pending in the overseas military sell-off process, which is subject to approval by the US State Department as well as the US Congress, which can block claims. agreements.
However, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Bob Menendez, expressed his opposition to the sale of US F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in an interview with the Air Force magazine.
Personally, I am not in favor of giving them F-16s, Menendez told Air Force Magazine during a visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.
I just really have a problem, he said. This is not the Turkey we aspire to, it is not the type of NATO ally that behaves in such a way that we can move forward and provide it with some of the best combat equipment. more sophisticated.
