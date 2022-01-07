Biden condemns big lie and blames Trump for January 6 violence | Politics News





President Joe Biden strongly condemned former President Donald Trump on Thursday for promoting a big lie that the 2020 US election was stolen and prompting an angry mob of his supporters to attack Congress on January 6, 2021.

In a dazzling speech in Statuary Hall, an ornate and marbled room that was suffocated by tear gas a year ago, Biden launched a meteoric attack on Trump as the defeated president that still threatens American democracy.

We need to be absolutely clear on what’s true and what’s a lie, Biden said. Here is the truth. The former President of the United States of America has spread a web of lies about the 2020 election.

For the first time in our history, a president not only lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob raped the Capitol, Biden said.

In 2020, Trump had refused to accept the presidential election result that Biden won with seven million decisive popular votes and a 306-232 margin in the U.S. Electoral College. When Congress met on Jan.6 to certify the votes as a constitutional requirement, Trump delivered a fiery speech to a rally of his supporters and urged them to march on Capitol Hill.

You and I and the whole world saw with our own eyes, Biden said, asking his audience to close their eyes and remember what they saw that day, as he described the violent crowd and heartbreaking attacking the police, chasing the Speaker from the House, and threatening to hang the Deputy Speaker.

Thousands of Trump supporters had converged on the Capitol building where Congress met and forced their way through police barricades, smashing windows and doors and marauding the hallways.

As all of this shockingly unfolded on national television, Biden said, Trump was sitting in the White House watching. Here is God’s truth about Jan. 6, 2021. They were looking to overturn the Constitution, Biden said.

Since that day, Biden has presented the state of American politics as a fight between democracy and autocracy and he warned on Thursday that voting rights were under attack by Trump’s Republican allies in state legislatures across the country. country.

We are in a battle for the soul of America, said Biden. I did not seek this fight, brought to this Capitol in a year from today. But I won’t back down either. I will stand in this breach, I will defend this nation. I will not allow anyone to put a dagger in the throat of this democracy.

Trump issued a statement shortly after the speech calling it political theater and accusing Biden of using my name to further divide America. He reiterated that the 2020 election was rigged and the big lie was the vote itself.

The former president, who still wields great influence among Republican voters, had planned to hold a press conference on Thursday but canceled it.

Then-President Donald Trump raises a gloved fist as he arrives to speak at his Stop the Steal rally in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021 [File: Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]

Trump has denied any role in the January 6 riot and accused leaders of a House of Representatives inquiry into the January 6 events of cover-up.

Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking to Biden on Capitol Hill Thursday, from January 6, 2021 to September 11, 2001, when Al Qaeda hijackers flew airliners into the towers of the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Virginia.

What the extremists roaming these rooms were targeting was not just the lives of elected leaders, Harris said. What they sought to degrade and destroy was not just a building, however sacred it was. What they were attacking were the institutions, the values, the ideals that generations of Americans marched, organized pickets, and shed blood to establish and defend.

Biden and Harriss’ speeches were among several commemorative ceremonies held and attended mostly by Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill Thursday. Almost all the Republicans were absent, a sign of the division between the two parties on the meaning of the riot that took place a year ago.

Representative Liz Cheney, one of the few Republican lawmakers to attend the Capitol Ceremonies Thursday, warned the threat continued.

Trump continues to make the same claims he knows caused violence on Jan.6, Cheney said.

Sadly, too many people in my own party are kissing the former president, looking away, or downplaying the danger, she told NBC.

Cheney is deputy chairman of the special House committee to investigate the January 6 insurgency.

Republican Representatives Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, two allies of the former president, are expected to rebut Biden at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

