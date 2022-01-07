Supreme Court orders authorities to investigate Prime Minister Modi’s security breach in Punjab, India

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Registrar General of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana to “immediately” secure the files relating to the security arrangements made for the recent state government visit to Prime Minister Narendra’s Punjab. Modi.

A bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana also called on the council representing the Punjab and the central governments to ask the committees set up by them separately to investigate the shortcomings during the Prime Minister’s visit to “stand by. hand until Monday, ”the date on which he will hear the plea next.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Security Breach: What We Know So Far

“Heard counsel for the parties. In view of the arguments put forward, bearing in mind that they concerned the security of the Prime Minister and other matters … As a first step, we deem it appropriate to direct the Registrar General of the Punjab and the High Court of Haryana to secure the cases immediately, ”said the court, also composed of judges Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, in the order.

He also ordered the government of Punjab, its police authorities and other central and state agencies to cooperate and immediately provide all relevant documents to the Registrar General.

The bench has now posted the case for a new hearing on January 10.

The highest court heard the plea of ​​a “Lawyer’s Voice” organization demanding a thorough investigation into the breach of security of Prime Minister Modi in the Punjab and ensuring that such an event does not happen again in the future.

The prime minister’s convoy was blocked on an overflight on Wednesday due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur, after which it returned from the election-linked Punjab without attending any events, including a rally. On Thursday, the judiciary headed by the CJI had agreed to hear the plea on Friday.

Also Read: President Ram Nath Kovind Expresses Concern Over Security Breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The petition called for the preservation of evidence on the security arrangements, the court-monitored investigation and action against the “wandering” Punjabi government officials responsible for the alleged failure.

The petition filed by Bijan Kumar Singh, vice chairman of Lawyer’s Voice, called Wednesday’s incident a “premeditated plot to violate the security of the prime minister and endanger national security.”

“Take note of the serious and deliberate fault of the respondent n ° 1, 2 and 3 (state government, chief secretary and DGP) concerning the security and travel of the prime minister of the country”, pleaded the plea through lawyer Sandeep. Singh said.

He also asked the District Judge, Bhatinda, to collect as soon as possible “all official documents and documents from all possible sources” concerning the movements and deployment of the Punjab police as part of the visit and to produce them. before this tribunal.

The advocacy also sought to ask the Union Home Office to initiate ministerial action against the Chief Secretary of State and the Director General of Police.

“Issue a summons… Or a direction setting out the responsibility of Respondent # 2 and Respondent # 3 (Chief Secretary and DGP) and put them on hold,” he said.

“The petitioner calls for urgent intervention. Raise an imminent problem of national importance undermining national security and the protection of the fundamental right to move across the country and the freedom of citizens in the country,” he said. -he declares.

The plea urged the court to take cognizance of the case and ensure that official records are not tampered with and brought before it as soon as possible.

“The petitioner … seeks to highlight said incident and raise an important issue as if the Prime Minister of the country can cope with such a situation, then the fundamental rights of citizens which have been guaranteed … are seriously threatened in Punjab and beyond, ”he said.

“It is shocking that an overwhelming part of the road blockade is made up of police on the spot, which has highlighted the complicity of state authorities,” he said.