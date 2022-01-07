Trump’s coup failed but January 6 was a success





I spoke on the phone with a conservative acquaintance on January 6, 2021. She had posted misinformation about “voter fraud” on Facebook. I rejected the comments by pointing out that a batch of votes that Donald Trump demanded to reject those in Philadelphia, including mine. Things had been tense for the past few days, with several Republicans somehow trying to deny they were targeting my vote, while supporting claims that the ballots should be thrown out. By the time the situation escalated into a phone call, insurgents had already stormed the U.S. Capitol, trying to prevent Joe Biden’s certification of victory with violence.

Immediately, she dashed any hope I had that she might feel remorse, seeing the impact of spreading these lies on Facebook. Instead, the conversation was a rambling mess. She said she opposed the violence, but later apologized for it. Most were inconsistent, she even complained at one point to local government officials who she said are sitting in their cars and not working, but I got the gist of it. It was the usual right-wing nonsense about liberalism that breeds indolent parasites that feed on hard-working Americans. And if Trump’s “solution” to this non-problem is to overthrow democracy, well, so be it. It was then that I realized that January 6 would be a galvanizing time for Republicans.

RELATED: Sorry Republicans, But There’s No Way To Acquit Trump Without Approving His Insurgency

Contrary to what many liberals were hoping or the mainstream press, it did not make them realize that things had gone “too far” or to abandon Trump. Instead, the January 6 violence functioned more like the hazing rituals used by cults (or even fraternities) to draw their members deeper. do not come back. Use any cliché you’d like to “for a dime, for a pound,” “cross the Rubicon,” “down the rabbit hole,” but in the end, it’s the same. The fact that their party leader is inciting a fascist riot has created a difficult and undeniable choice for Republicans, voters and politicians: you are either a fascist or a Democrat and the vast majority of them think he doesn’t. There is nothing worse than being a Democrat.

Want more Amanda Marcotte on politics? Subscribe to its Standing Room Only newsletter.

On the night of the insurgency, many Republican politicians took to the Beltway press and all its assumptions panicked, believing that this would really be the breaking point for Trump and Trumpism. Some GOP congressmen have canceled plans to vote for Trump’s plan to reject electoral college votes in the swing states he lost. Other 147 in total, 65% of House Republicans and 15% of Senate Republicans have come forward with plans to formally support Trump’s coup attempt by voting against voter certification. But by the time Trump’s riot-inciting impeachment arrived, he had picked up most of the stragglers. 93% of House Republicans voted not to impeach Trump and 86% of Senate Republicans voted to acquit him.

Republicans have tried to find excuses as to why voting against impeachment was not somehow a vote for insurgency, but the political reality is that voting against impeachment was voting for insurgency. What changed in the weeks between the insurgency and impeachment and Trump’s trial is that the poll data came in and was pretty clear: the Republican base has always backed Trump, meaning they are very much in this insurrection and in the overthrow of democracy in general.

RELATED: A Second Civil War: One Year After Trump’s Violent Insurgency, How Worried Should We Be?

Of course, few of them are going to come out and say they are for the insurgency. Instead, as I saw on the day of the riot, there are a lot of hidden excuses. They will tell pollsters that Trump didn’t, or antifa did, or that it wasn’t that violent, or that the mob was trying to protect rather than overthrow democracy. None of these beliefs are sincerely held, as much as the ways Republicans say they support the insurgency without going out right away and saying it. As Osita Nwanevu explained in The New York Times, the real belief that drives Trump and his supporters is that they are owed “an eternal pact that keeps power in their rightful hands,” and that nothing, not even democracy. , should not stand in the way.

Want more Amanda Marcotte on politics? Subscribe to its Standing Room Only newsletter.

No one should doubt that, in the extremely unlikely luck that Trump was successful last year, Republicans would announce the January 6 anniversary as a day of celebration and the insurgents would be celebrated as heroes. Indeed, Trump was planning to celebrate the day he was pushed back by Republicans who want to maintain the pretext of official disapproval of violence anyway, while constantly working to ensure that the next time Trump tries to steal. one election, he will succeed.

It’s easy to see the game Republicans, voters and leaders are playing. To each other, they must signal their support for the insurgency and the larger goal of ending democracy. But they use coded language, so as not to present themselves as opponents of democracy to the mainstream press or to the poorly informed voters they still need to win elections. So there are a lot of fallacious postures about how bad the riot was, sometimes aided by false claims that it was really leftists or the FBI who did it, coupled with actions that tell the truth. , that is, the vast majority of the GOP is fully on board.

This kind of bad faith easily comes to Republicans, who have used it for years to cover up other loathsome views they hold. Support for forced childbirth is termed “pro-life”, racism is termed opposition to “political correctness” or “critical race theory”, and the rejection of responsibility for the management of childbirth. planet is called “skepticism” about climate change. So, it’s really not a big mental leap for your average Republican to commit to ending democracy, all the while pretending it’s about saving it.

RELATED: How Christian Nationalism Drove the Insurgency: A January 6 Religious Story

This strategy works for complex reasons which have been extensively discussed in both the mainstream and liberal press.

There is the media’s addiction to false equivalence that prevents them from covering Republican radicalism for what it is. The corruption of a handful of Democrats, mainly Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, signify the continued blocking of democracy-saving legislation at the behest of greedy lobbyists. There have been decades of failure to pass meaningful legislation to dramatically reduce the influence of financial interests on the interests of voters. Business leaders are more concerned with quarterly returns and low taxes for the rich than with preserving the democracy that allowed their businesses to grow in the first place.

So many people think that it is in their individual interest not to stop fascism that they fail to see that the collective long term interest is to do something to stop it before it is too late. Many historians and scholars see strong parallels between January 6 and Hitler Beer Hall Putsch of 1923, in which the Nazi leader and a few thousand supporters attempted to overthrow the Weimar Republic. Hitler failed and much of the press treated the attempt as a joke. But it ended up being a galvanizing moment for the Nazis to move forward and seize power through legal means. The same is playing out now, with Republicans rewriting state election laws and purging election officials who are disloyal to the fascist cause. This is all in an effort to ensure that the next time Trump wants to be declared the winner of an election he has lost, there is no one to stop him. Every day this plan is not thwarted, it is getting closer to success. A year later, time is running out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2022/01/06/coup-failed–but-january-6-was-a-success/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos