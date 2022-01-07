The Trumps Truth Social app will apparently launch in February





Former President Donald Trump’s new social network, Truth Social, will launch on iOS on February 21, according to a listing on the App Store. (It’s Presidents Day, if you didn’t know. Subtle.) The app is made by the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the Trumps new media company run by former US Representative Devin Nunes .

Truth Social looks a lot like a Twitter clone, based on some screenshots listed on the App Store. The profile page shown in a screenshot looks almost exactly like Twitter, and the posts appear to have icons for replies, retweets, favorites, and sharing. (Truth Social describes each individual post as a truth in the app description. The equivalent of a retweet is apparently called a re-truth.)

Twitter-like design probably isn’t an accident

The Twitter-style social media design is almost certainly no accident. Twitter was Trump’s favorite megaphone for years, until it was permanently banned in January 2021 shortly after the January 6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol. In May, he launched what was essentially a blog where he posted concise comments on Twitter, but it wasn’t as popular as his old Twitter account and was shut down less than a month after launching. Trump sued Twitter in October in an attempt to reestablish his account.

It’s unclear if February 21 is also the date Truth Social will be available on the web and / or Android. If you’re visiting the Truth Socials website right now, there’s only one button to pre-order the free app from the App Store and a form you can fill out to join a waitlist. It’s also unclear whether the social network will be invitation-only when it launches.

TMTG did not immediately respond to questions from The Verge. Truth Social has already launched in guest-only beta, Trump said in a December announcement about TMTG’s partnership with video-sharing site Rumble (which will provide video and streaming technology for Truth Social).

However, Truth Social has already sparked some controversy. Truth Social is built using Mastodons source code, but in October, Mastodon released a statement saying that Truth Social was in violation of the Mastodons software license because Truth Social claimed it owned and because Truth Social did not. had not shared its source code. Mastodon said it sent an official letter to Truth Socials’ legal director asking him to share the source code, and Truth Social has since added an open source section to its website.

