Khalistanis had made animated videos showing Modi being attacked on a bridge

Two days after Prime Minister Modi’s safety was compromised during his visit to Punjab, a year-old animated video went viral on Twitter with an eerie resemblance to the incident. Netizens circulated the video, pointing to the bizarre connection between what was shown in the animated clip a year ago and what happened on January 5, when Prime Minister Modi’s security was compromised. due to the negligence of the state apparatus when its convoy was stranded during an overflight. by protesters using trucks and tractors.

BJP chief Kapil Mishra shared the video and claimed a replay of the 2020 animated video in 2022. The video was said to have been uploaded by Khalistani supporters to YouTube a year ago.

The 3.02 minute video titled FER DEKHANGE – Kissan Ekta Zindabad was uploaded on December 1, 2020 by a YouTube channel named Dhakka Gaming. The song playing in the background of the incendiary video is the song “Baaghi” sung by Punjabi singer Simu Dhillon, who invented the song in September last year, when the so-called farmers’ protest was at its peak.

At the start of the video, an animated character of Prime Minister Modi approaches his convoy. Two armed security guards can be seen following him. PM Modi gets into his car and walks away with his entourage. Next, it shows an animated character resembling rapper and singer Sidhu Moosewala, who has been seen sympathizing with Khalistani’s narrative on several occasions in the past, sitting in a blue tractor and heading towards Prime Minister Modi’s convoy. . The blue tractor is followed by another red tractor. After a while, another tractor joined them. As Prime Minister Modi’s convoy nears a flyby around 1.13 minutes after the video began, hundreds of civilian vehicles and thousands of people await his entourage.

At 1:30 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s animated character gets out of his car and walks towards the crowd, most likely to negotiate, but the enraged crowd begins to rush towards PM Modi. Seeing the crowd approaching, horrified security personnel fled in the opposite direction. Prime Minister Modi is also starting to scramble away from the indignant crowd, but he’s cornered. He tries to run but is besieged by the crowd, some of whom are holding sticks. Prime Minister Modi, harassed by the crowd, sits on the road begging for forgiveness as the crowd surrounds him.

Several of these videos were made using GTA and uploaded at the start of the farmers’ protests in 2020, which show Prime Minister Modi being attacked by protesters. In another such video, the Prime Minister’s convoy is blocked by dozens of vehicles, including trucks, tractors and monster trucks. These vehicles cross a cordon, while Modi is pursued by people on a bridge. But he’s stopped by a monster truck with Kissan Ekta Zindabad written on it. The truck has pushed Modi to the edge of the bridge, causing him to fall, and he remains suspended by the feet on the bridge while the attackers line the bridge to keep watch.

Another such video showed a semi-hitting a car driven by PM Modi across a bridge, then the assailants chasing him down to kill him.

Netizens appalled at bizarre similarity between viral video and PM Modi’s security breach

Sharing the aforementioned old videos on Twitter, many netizens pointed out the eerie resemblance between what was shown in the video and what exactly happened during the flight over the Punjab on January 5, when Prime Minister Modi’s cavalcade took off. was stopped for nearly 20 minutes, with tens of civilian vehicles and thousands blocking the path.

“So @RahulGandhi, your plan to have Prime Minister @narendramodi assassinated and thwarted by SPG and Indian forces as seen in this video from December 20. But be aware that real life is not about entertainment and karma will surely catch up with you, ”social media user Alok Bhatt tweeted when sharing the video.

So Rahul gandhi your plan to have PM arenarendramodi assassinated and foiled by the SPG and Indian forces as shown in this video from December 20. But know that real life is not about animation and karma will surely catch up with you. #LongLivePMModi pic.twitter.com/6rcbIo6oy5 Alok Bhatt (@alok_bhatt) January 7, 2022

Internet users felt that what happened in the Punjab with Prime Minister Modi was no coincidence but a well-planned assassination. They pointed out how in that year-long video the Khalistani described and dramatized the prime minister’s assassination, which is exactly what happened on January 5.

What happened with Modi Ji in Punjab is not just a coincidence, it is a well organized plan, it is a year old video, watch how Khalistani portrayed and dramatized the assassination of PM Video courtesy @AjayChaudharry. Full video link you tube https://t.co/MPIg6D6ySf pic.twitter.com/4hbdlqRn0y Northeast Girl (@Sweet_HoneygaI) January 7, 2022

Netizens also shared another video posted to the same Dhakka Gaming Youtube channel on December 6, 2020, in which the Prime Minister’s cavalcade is shown intercepted on a bridge by a huge crowd and a truck with Kisan Ekta Zindabad imprinted on it and flags. carrying the same, who then chases PM Modi and hangs him upside down from the side rails of the bridge.

Social media user @TheAngryLord shared the second video, tweeting: “Another video showing what they wanted to do with PM Modi on the Jan 5th flyby. It’s been dragging on YouTube for over a year “.

Another video showing what they wanted to do with PM Modi during the Jan 5th flyby. It’s been dragging on YouTube for over a year. CC @HMOIndia https://t.co/vh6b3Yk63W pic.twitter.com/56DgGtChBi INFERNO (@TheAngryLord) January 7, 2022

Major security breach of the Punjab police

According to available details, Punjab police were aware that there was a roadblock in the area due to protests by farmers. Punjab police still gave the green light to Prime Minister Modi’s security personnel on the same route, knowing there is a roadblock. Additionally, Punjab police failed to clear the roadblock and created a major security breach as the MP convoy was held up for more than 20 minutes, along with dozens of civilian vehicles and thousands of people. people blocking the path. The police also did not provide an alternate route and eventually the PM’s security personnel decided to bring the PM back to Bathinda airport.

Questions raised about Congress intentions

After this incident of Prime Minister Modi’s security failure, questions have been raised about the intentions of the Congress party that currently runs the state. Party members were also seen celebrating the security breach while its leaders were seen posting comments like Hows the josh, Modi ji? on social networks. Congressional leaders have also been seen bragging about being aware of planned protests and intentions to block the prime minister’s public speech in the state.