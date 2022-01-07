Carl Leubsdorf: The Evidence Against Donald Trump | Opinion





In the 50 weeks that have passed since Donald Trump left the White House, nothing he has done has tarnished his reputation and much that has been revealed has tarnished it.

This conclusion stems both from the disclosure of details of how Trump sought to overturn the 2020 results, culminating in his role in the 6 protest to prevent congressional certification of the election of Joe Bidens – and from his efforts to pressure his fellow Republicans to make it easier next time. .

Several widely published post-election books have detailed how Trump pressured election officials in key states to overturn legitimate results as fraudulent and instigated protests which turned violent and nearly prevented Congress from certifying victory. Bidens.

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell called Trump practically and morally responsible for what happened that day.

The former president risks legal risk for urging Georgian authorities to reject the 2020 results and his real estate empire remains under scrutiny by New York prosecutors. A key panel member who investigated the Jan.6 insurgency suggested he might recommend prosecuting him for trying to obstruct Congress’ certification of the outcome.

As in office, Trump behaved like any previous president. Most losers retreat into silence. None since Herbert Hoover has even considered trying to take over the presidency in four years, although a future run is likely one of the reasons Richard Nixon sought the governorship of California in 1962.

Trump persuaded a majority of Republicans to believe the false narrative he launched weeks before the 2020 election that the only way to lose to Biden was with a rigged election. Its primary targets were state officials who encouraged the increased use of postal ballots amid health concerns regarding in-person voting in the context of the covid-19 pandemic.

After the election, Trump rejected pleas from some advisers and family members to concede Bidens’ victory. Instead, he and an array of old and new advisers began to strategize to overthrow him.

He telephoned election officials and legislative leaders in key states, urging them to change the results. An Atlanta grand jury is investigating an appeal in which he asked Georgia’s secretary of state to find 11,780 votes to overthrow the Bidens majority.

Trump has slowed down the presidential transition to prevent Biden from forming his administration and replaced key justice and defense officials with people less likely to challenge him.

Armed with questionable legal arguments from his allies, he pressured Vice President Mike Pence to recognize Congress ‘challenges to Bidens’ election victory and help reverse the result, almost at a time when Pence has chaired the joint session certifying the election. To Pences’ credit, he rejected Trump’s pleas.

Many Trump supporters who gathered on Jan.6 to support his bogus election claims have said they heeded his wishes. When they stormed the Capitol, the president remained silent for several hours, watching the protests on television, despite repeated calls from Congressional allies, key aides, family members and several commentators from Fox News to remind them.

Refusing to attend Bidens’ inauguration, Trump continued his efforts to reverse the results, encouraging post-election audits looking for the fraud rejected by dozens of state and federal judges. In Arizona, a lengthy audit of pro-Trump organizations concluded that Biden won the state.

Nonetheless, Trump claimed the audit proved his case. Urged on by Trump, Republicans in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have launched post-election inquiries. And he lobbied Texas officials who launched audits in four key counties, three led by Biden, despite Trump winning the state. A first partial result showed few deviations from the official count.

He also urged Republican officials to change state laws to make voting more difficult, limit absentee voting and give Republican-controlled legislatures new power to replace local officials and overturn future election results.

It has endorsed dozens of 2022 candidates for governor, Senate and House seats and, more importantly, key lower-level positions like state secretaries who manage state elections.

Trump has sought revenge on his detractors. He made a main challenge to Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, who voted to impeach him and joined the House panel created by the Democrats to investigate the Jan.6 uprising. And he urged the ouster of McConnell, who declared Biden victorious in December 2020 and criticized Trump’s role in the insurgency.

He encouraged former Georgian Senator David Perdue, who lost his seat last January, to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp, as the Republican Gov. dismissed Trump’s unproven fraud claims and certified Bidens’ election.

Trump has resisted providing documents to the House committee, claiming executive privilege although Biden as sitting president rejected his request. The federal district and appellate courts have ruled against him, and the Supreme Court is reviewing him. In question, documents which the committee hopes will show how much Trump was involved in the insurgency.

Cheney suggested the panel might consider a criminal referral against Trump, reading the federal obstruction of congressional process law in a session that voted for contempt action against former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

So far, the Justice Department has not indicated whether it is investigating Trump, an action that would have serious political consequences. A criminal referral would complicate Attorney General Merrick Garlands’ vow to head an apolitical department.

On this anniversary of one of the darkest days in American history, it is clearer than ever that Trump has overcome the legal authority of his office and flouted traditional political conveniences in seeking to overthrow the will of the American people. .

Over the next year, the relevant authorities will determine whether this is a crime.

Carl P. Leubsdorf is the former Washington bureau chief of the Dallas Morning News.

