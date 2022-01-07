Hong Kong: where East and West no longer meet

While continuing to insist that Hong Kong is an internal Chinese matter in which foreigners must not interfere, the Chinese government is taking advantage of the recent parliamentary elections in the former British colony to put it at the forefront in the worsening of Beijing’s relations with the West.

Even before the United States convened the Democracy Summit on December 9-10, Beijing released a white paper, China: Democracy That Works, touting its own system and claiming that the Chinese Communist Party had developed a process of democracy. popular, a term first used by Chinese leader Xi Jinping in 2019.

The newspaper said that China, which was not invited to the summit, did not reproduce Western models of democracy but created its own.

The Hong Kong elections, which were held on December 19, were condemned by the West, the Group of Seven, the European Union and the Five Eyes countries, the United States, Great Britain, Canada , Australia and New Zealand, issued statements expressing serious concerns about the erosion of democratic elements.

Organized under a new system devised by Beijing, all candidates were vetted to ensure that only those considered patriots would be elected.

Chinese officials up to and including President Xi praised the election result, which saw pro-establishment candidates win 89 of 90 seats. The turnout of 30.2% was a record, the turnout was 58.3% the last time, in 2016. The pan-Democrats had historically won the majority of votes and this time it seems. , many of their supporters, especially those from the middle class, abstained from voting.

The day after the election, China released another white paper, Hong Kong Democratic Progress Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems. This document linked the Hong Kong elections to the whole process of People’s Democracy on the mainland and indicated that the groundwork had now been laid to develop democracy in Hong Kong within the framework of one country, two systems.

His message was intended for the international community. Chinese Foreign Ministry Commissioner in Hong Kong Liu Guangyuan briefed foreign diplomats and chambers of commerce, assuring them that the Communist Party and the Chinese government were certain of the long-term success of the capitalist system in Hong Kong and of a form of democracy adapted to its realities. China appears to be using the question of democracy in Hong Kong to strike back at its critics. Commissioner Liu stressed that there is no one way to democracy and no one and best model.

Having defined all of China as a democracy, it naturally follows that any system that is ultimately imposed on the region will also be called a democracy, one with the characteristics of Hong Kong.

The Beijing-designed new electoral system and the National Security Law imposed on Hong Kong on June 30, 2020 are two key pieces of legislation that have been used by the Hong Kong authorities to regain control and crack down on figures and institutions in the world. opposition after the turmoil of 2019, when mass protests often turned into riots.

The Hong Kong government has gone to great lengths to persuade people to vote, even going so far as to make public transport free on election day. The amusement parks were crowded that day, but the polling stations were not.

Now China’s supporters are ignoring the low turnout and saying what really matters is the performance of the new unopposed legislature.

But this is where the problem lies. The government cites the law whenever it is accused of violating peoples’ rights. A legislature willing to give the government a free pass is a threat to freedom.

After police raided Stand News on December 29, chief executive Carrie Lam said no one should equate law enforcement actions by the police service with freedom of the press.

Quoting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, she agreed that journalism is not sedition, but added: Seditious acts and activities and the incitement of other people through acts and Public activities cannot be tolerated under the guise of reporting.

The danger of a legislature without a voice of opposition is that the government is now free to pass any law it wants.

This was reflected in Lams’ attitude in an interview last July. Radio host Hugh Chiverton mentioned an unofficial August 2019 talk in which she agreed she had caused unforgivable havoc. The speech leaked. Lam said in the interview that the media should not have reported on this private event.

There’s no law against it, says Chiverton.

Perhaps a law should be introduced, was his quick reply.

Frank Ching is a Hong Kong-based American journalist who writes frequently on issues related to China.