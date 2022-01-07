Prime Minister Modi could have been killed by drone or telescopic pistol, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh





New Delhi: During his visit to the Punjab on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi could have been killed by a drone or a telescopic pistol, Rural Development Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Friday. Singh also blamed the office of the Chief Minister of the Punjab and suggested that there was a high-level plot behind the “major security breach” that took place on January 5. PM Modis’ planned visit to Ferozepur on Wednesday has been cancelled after protesting, the farmers blocked the road to town. The PM was en route from Bathinda airport by road as he could not take the helicopter due to bad weather. The Union’s Home Office has called a major security breach that the prime minister was stranded on a flyover for 15 to 20 minutes. This resulted in a blame game between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, which runs the state. A number of senior BJP leaders and ministers have expressed anger over the alleged violation, with the BJP also taking part in press conferences on the issue. Speaking to Twitter, Singh shared video footage of the prime ministers’ cavalcade stuck on the flyby. .. pic.twitter.com/4XU1PWWDGb – Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) January 7, 2022 It was not a coincidence but a conspiracy to drown the PM in the pit of death. He survived by Mahadev’s grace. If there is a proper investigation at the highest level, then this conspiracy will not only connect to the CM office in Punjab, but their sons will be connected to the top. It looks like he could have been killed with a drone or a telescopic pistol, Singh said. The plot can be measured by watching the video. How the Prime Minister was arrested on the bridge. The investigation must be conducted properly and none of the conspirators must be spared, he said. The issue of security loopholes during the Prime Minister’s visit to the Punjab took a political turn with senior BJP leaders including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offering prayers at several temples across the country on Thursday. country for the well-being and long life of Prime Minister Modis. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi expressed regret and pain at the cancellation of the Prime Minister’s visit, but maintained that there had been no security breaches on the part of his government. The state government now has form a high-level committee to investigate the shortcomings. (Edited by Rohan Manoj) Read also : What led to the PM security breach? Experts say lack of preparation or poor communication from agencies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/politics/pm-modi-could-have-been-killed-by-drone-or-telescopic-gun-claims-union-minister-giriraj-singh/797589/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos