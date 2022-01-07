Breaking news from January 6 riot: Trump refused to remain peaceful, aide says





Five moments from the Capitol riot that I’ll never forget

Donald Trump hesitated and initially refused to tweet the words stay peaceful when his supporters breached the Capitol building and attacked police on January 6 of last year, it is claimed.

A former aide to the president, who wished to remain anonymous, told CNN that Mr. Trump was very reluctant to publish anything when he [the Capitol riot] unfolded.

The aide worked in the west wing of the White House, the broadcaster said, and was reportedly close to the message broadcast during the riot.

Meahile, Joe Biden gave his long-awaited speech marking the anniversary of the deadly riot on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, a scorching speech in which he condemned Donald Trump for watching television during the then insurgency. that his supporters were attacking Congress.

He also rejected the idea that the insurgents were patriots while urging Americans to protect democracy.

Mr Trump responded by issuing three statements continuing to voice his grievances and conspiracy theories over the 2020 election while calling on the MAGA nation to rise up against the Biden administration over the vaccination warrants.

Key PointsView latest update 1641565309 Bennie Thompson: Members of Congress hired people who joined the riot

In an interview with the Washington Posts Jonathan Capehart, January 6 select committee chairman Bennie Thompson admitted that his panel was investigating whether some members of Congress had arranged visits to people who attended the attack on the Capitol in the days leading up to it.

We have information that members hosted people who came to Washington that day in their office, he said. We have information that before the actual certification, people came earlier, were making visits to the Capitol. We have pictures of members taking pictures with people who came to the rally. So members in various forms or other committed people who have come. Now, there is a smaller subset of members that have been identified who have probably done more to encourage the stopping of the stolen party from coming to Washington on which to continue working.

Andrew NaughtieJanuary 7, 2022 2:21 PM

Photos during an insurgency: Senator Jeff Merkley

Of the many images of the Capitol Riot last year, one widely shared today is from Oregon Democrat Jeff Merkley. In a tweet of the day, he shared a photo of the ballots that Senate staff had the presence of mind to remove from the Chamber before the crowd of Trump supporters broke in.

Andrew NaughtieJanuary 7, 2022 2:02 PM

1641563122MSNBCs Joe Scarborough denounces Republicans as miserable for not attending the January 6 memorial

MSNBC Joe Scarborough berated Republican lawmakers for avoiding a minute’s silence in honor of Capitol Hill police officers who died in the Jan.6 uprising.

Only one GOP lawmaker, Representative Liz Cheney, attended the first anniversary ceremony, although she was also joined by her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney. Friday, the host of Morning Joe lambasted her fellow Republicans for siding with Donald Trumps, the distorted account of January 6.

I think yesterday served a useful purpose, and not only to remember the sacrifices of those Capitol Hill cops, but also just to, once again, highlight how miserable the Republicans in the House have become, Scarborough said on his MSNBC show (via Raw Story).

The broadcaster also praised President Joe Bidensspeech’s more aggressive tone, which you can read here.

Thomas FentonJanuary 7, 2022 1:45 PM

Capitol rioters raised millions on crowdfunding sites

More than 100 suspected Capitol Riot participants are crowdfunding in an attempt to pay their growing legal fees, with around $ 3 million raised by the group so far.

As the Daily Dot reports, they collectively hope to raise a total of $ 13 million, with donations for each of the defendants fluctuating massively, as some have not collected any donations.

The analysis suggests that fundraising goals also vary wildly, some as high as $ 10,000, while others exceed half a million.

With more than 700 people currently facing criminal charges for their role in the insurgency, it’s hardly surprising that some have taken it upon themselves to try and fundraise for each of their respective legal battles.

Thomas FentonJanuary 7, 2022 1:15 PM

1641559647ICYMI – Liz Cheney and Father Dick represent just two Republicans for January 6 memorial

Representative Liz Cheney and her father, former VP Dick Cheney, came to the House of Representatives as the only two Republicans to participate in a minute of silence acknowledging the deaths of law enforcement officers who died as a result of the Capitol riot.

The Wyoming congresswoman who was kicked out of her own party after previously voting to impeach Donald Trump has received hugs and punches from other House lawmakers.

Mr. Cheney told reporters that the current Republican leadership is not a leadership like the ones I knew when I was here for 10 years.

I am deeply disappointed by the failure of many in my party to recognize the gravity of the January 6 attacks and the continuing threat to our nation, he added.

Thomas FentonJanuary 7, 2022 12:47

Donald Trump ignited the Jan.6 riot, says Capitol police officer in retrial

A Capitol Hill policeman who was injured in the January 6 riot filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, accusing him of being responsible for the violence that day.

Officer Briana Kirkland is the latest law enforcement official on the Capitol Hill attack to file a civil lawsuit against the former president accusing him of inciting the violent mob of his supporters.

As Newsweek reports, the lawsuit suggests that Mr. Trump’s provocative words and actions in the run-up to the insurgency were to be blamed for what happened on Capitol Hill just over a year ago.

Court documents allege that the 75-year-old’s inflammatory tweets and speeches, where he falsely stated that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, were likely to incite and provoke violence in others and in fact instigated and provoked violence against the officer.

Thomas FentonJanuary 7, 2022 12:17

1641556349 More toxic, more difficult: how January 6 broke the house

On January 6, a number of House members and staff inside the Capitol building spoke about how that taumatic day shattered the house.

The Independents’ interviews with several House members and former staff paint a picture of a hostile work environment in the aftermath of the Capitol Riot. A year later, the core of American democracy marred by mistrust and division that goes far beyond the usual partisan politics.

Republican leadership can reduce the risk of political violence by saying a truthful statement: the election was not stolen, said Representative Ted Lieu of California. Refusing to make this simple statement true increases the risk for all of us.

Representative Barbara Lee said it changed her relationship with some Republicans, but that she and all Democrats had members they worked with.

Well, I mean we all have our own Republicans that we work with, she said. It makes us suspicious, it makes me suspicious of some who, you know, if they’re lying about what everybody knew happened, what else will they do.

Read Eric Garcias’ full report here

Thomas FentonJanuary 7, 2022 11:52 AM

1641551804 Top Republicans mark January 6 with silence and deviation

Oh, how things have changed.

Just over a year ago, scores of Republicans joined Democrats in reacting with horror to the Capitol uprising, denouncing both rioting violence and former President Donald Trump’s role in stoking the outrage that fueled their actions with lies about a stolen election.

But on the anniversary of the attack, the main Republicans were much quieter.

Read the full report here

Matt MathersJanuary 7, 2022 10:36 AM

1641549791 January 6 is not behind us: House lawmakers reflect on riot in the presence of the family of Capitol Police officers

House Democrats gathered for more than two hours to reflect on the chaos and aftermath of the attack on the halls of Congress, sharing their emotional experience inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 as a crowd threatened to burst into the room.

You can read my colleague Alex Woodwards here.

Matt MathersJanuary 7, 2022 10:03

1641547797 Biden urges Americans to protect democracy

President Joe Biden used the first anniversary of the Jan.6 assault on USCapitol on Thursday to urge Americans to protect the country’s fragile democracy by defending the right to vote.

Speaking 10 months ahead of the November midterm elections that could hand Republicans control of one or both houses of Congress, Biden, a Democrat, warned that the danger displayed a year ago had not not disappeared.

The lies that have driven the anger and the madness that we have seen in this place, they have not diminished. We must therefore be firm, resolute and inflexible in our defense of the right to vote and that this vote be counted, Biden said from the U.S. Capitol, where throngs of Trump supporters attempted to overturn the 2020 election results.

(EPA)

So now let’s step up, write the next chapter in American history, where January 6 marks not the end of democracy but the beginning of a renaissance of freedom and fair play, Biden said.

In remarks ahead of Biden’s speech, Vice President Kamala Harris also highlighted the efforts of Trump supporters to overthrow democracy, calling on Congress to pass voting rights legislation and Americans to participate.

We cannot let our future be decided by those who are determined to silence our voices, overthrow our votes and peddle lies and disinformation by a radical faction which may be newly reborn but with old roots, has Harris said.

The fragility of democracy is this: if we are not vigilant, if we do not defend it, democracy simply will not hold; it will falter and fail.

Matt MathersJanuary 7, 2022 09:29

