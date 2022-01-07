Boris Johnson charged with bribery after supporting exhibit proposed by Conservative party donor





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed plans for a major new exhibition put on by a Conservative donor who funded the lavish redecoration of the 11 Downing Street apartment in London. David Brownlow, who sits in the House of Lords, provided funds for the $ 112,000 renovation of Johnson’s private residence overseen by designer Lulu Lytle who runs a business called Soane Britain; the embossed wallpaper used in Downing Street would have cost over $ 800 a roll. Johnson’s wife Carrie Symonds was instrumental in the renovation. Johnson was criticized by his ethics counselor Christopher Geidt for acting recklessly but was allowed to break the ministerial code during an investigation into funding for the renovation of the Downing Street apartment. In a scathing letter to Johnson on December 17, Geidt includes a WhatsApp message dated November 29, 2020, in which Johnson tells Lord Brownlow: PS, I’m on the big show plan, will be back. Brownlow replied: Thanks for considering GE2. He then met Oliver Dowden, the former Culture Secretary, on January 18, 2021 to discuss the idea for the exhibition with representatives from the Royal Albert Hall in London, of which Lord Brownlow is administrator. The Royal Albert Hall has not responded to a request for comment at the time of writing. According to Telegraph, Dowden tried to link the big exhibit’s proposal to existing discussions around the planned ‘Brexit’ festival, which was later named Unpacked. A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said: The government is moving the UK Festival forward this year, which was confirmed in 2018, reaffirmed in the 2019 manifesto and is a cultural program of events, called Unpacked, on arts, design and technology which will cover the whole of the UK. Lord Brownlow is not involved in the Unpacked Festival. Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner said: It appears Lord Brownlow had access to the Prime Minister and the Culture Secretary because he was paying for the refurbishment of his luxury apartment. If so, it is outright corruption. No one should be able to buy access or trade wallpaper for festivals. Boris Johnson has some serious questions to answer. Small Business Minister Paul Scully said Radio schedules: Ministers get proposals all the time and what happened rightly was that it was passed on to the Department of Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) where it is located. “ The original Great exhibition, designed by Queen Victoria’s husband Prince Albert, opened at Crystal Palace in London in 1851. Technological wonders from all over the world were on display, but the exhibition was clearly dominated by Britain, the first industrialized nation and workshop of the world, according to history.com.

