Was PM Modi’s security breach incident scripted in 2020? Video of “Singhu protest supporters” says so





Was the PM Modis security breach incident scripted in 2020? (Representative photo) | Photo credit: times now Highlights SC asked SC Registrar General to secure files on security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab Prime Minister’s security breach: Punjab government submits report to Center CM Charanjit Singh Channi says Center is considering imposing presidential rule in Punjab Amritsar: Animated video has surfaced which shows similarities between the recent “security breach” incident that blocked Prime Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur in Punjab and a planned “ambush” for “gherao” PM Modi. The animated video which was posted by “Singhu Protests against Sympathizers” in 2020 shows Prime Minister Modi coming and sitting in his car. As the PM’s car drives forward, the video shows farmers driving their tractors with PM Modi. The animated video in question shows exact similarities between the incident on February 5 that left Prime Minister Modi stranded on the airlift due to a blockade by protesters in Punjab. The prime minister had to return from the election-linked Punjab without attending any events, including a rally in Ferozepur. It can be noted that thousands of farmers have been protesting against three agricultural laws passed by the Modi government in September 2020 at the Singhu border for over a year. Farmers called off the protest after laws were repealed in parliament in December 2021. Meanwhile, the Center formed a three-member committee to investigate “serious shortcomings” in security arrangements during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the Punjab. The team today visited the Pyarayana flyover near Ferozepur and interacted with senior Punjabi police and civilian administration officials. “The Home Office (MHA) formed a committee to investigate serious shortcomings in security arrangements during Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, Punjab on 01.05.2022, which led to exposure of VVIP to serious safety risk, ”tweeted a spokesperson. Taking note of the plea alleging a serious breach of the security of the Prime Minister which took place in Ferozepur, the Supreme Court ordered the Registrar General of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana to “immediately” secure the government files of state, police and investigative agencies. . The government of Punjab submitted a report to the Center indicating that an FIR has been filed in the case and that a two-member panel has been set up to investigate the incident.

