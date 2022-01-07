Trump’s grip on US Republicans persists after January 6 | Donald Trump news





Washington, DC Former US President Donald Trump’s grip on the Republican Party has only tightened since he left office, despite the storm of controversy and the many criticisms he has faced over the following the riots last year at the Capitol.

Part of the reason for his continued dominance, explained David Schultz, professor of politics at Hamline University in Saint Paul, Minnesota, is that Trump remains a charismatic figure who appeals to the passions of Republican voters.

Trump has been very successful at capturing people with fear, with prejudice, with emotions, Schultz told Al Jazeera. The Republican Party is Trump now. Without Trump, I don’t think there is a Republican Party.

Whether Trump’s outsized influence will last is an open question. Short-term political trends are in its favor, but continued investigations into its role in the January 6 insurgency and ongoing legal issues with its New York real estate business pose risks.

Incitement to insurgency

Trump continued to deny playing a role in the riot, despite his indictment by the US House of Representatives of inciting insurgency, and to make false claims that the 2020 election result that he lost to President Joe Biden was rigged.

A crowd of his supporters stormed the building after the Republican leader gave an inflammatory speech near the White House in which he urged the crowd to fight like hell and stop the theft.

Trump also tried to block a U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the events of January 6 from accessing White House documents related to the riot, accusing lawmakers involved in the investigation of cover-up.

While this can hurt Trump with the vast majority of Americans believing Jan 6 was an attempt to overturn the 2020 election, it does help motivate Republican voters to buy what the ex-president is selling.

Trump has tremendous support among the population, Matthew Dickinson, professor of politics at Middlebury College in Vermont, told Al Jazeera.

Donald Trump is the best-known Republican politician and therefore, whether you love him or hate him and I frankly think most of the Republican establishment [doesnt] like him, your electoral fortune is linked to Donald Trump’s ability to mobilize voters on your behalf.

Political influence

Trump is keeping the prospect of an offer to return to the White House open in 2024 and he is actively supporting Republican candidates in the upcoming midterm election. Trump has so far backed around 85 Republican candidates for public office, including some challengers of incumbent Republicans with whom Trump has split up.

In Georgia, a key state Trump lost in 2020, the former president recruited and supported a team of political candidates to run for the next election that includes former football star Herschel Walker and former Senator David Purdue .

Indeed, Trump endorsements can make or break a candidate. His support for Purdue against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp gave Purdue a boost and hurt Kemp, according to Charles Bullock, professor of political science at the University of Georgia.

He has convinced Republican officials that his blessing is important to their political future and that his damnation is fatal, Bullock told Al Jazeera.

Former President Donald Trump kisses Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his Save America rally in Perry, Georgia, September 2021 [File: Ben Gray/AP Photo)

In Arizona, Trump is planning to hold a political rally on January 15 to support former local news anchor Kari Lake for governor. Lake has said she believes Trump, not Biden, won the 2020 election in Arizona, even though three state audits showed Biden won.

Im honored to have President Trumps endorsement. And Im thrilled that hes coming to Florence, Arizona, January 15 for his first rally of 2022. Lets make this his biggest rally yet. I will see you there! Lake tweeted on January 2.

In Alaska, a state Trump won twice, he has endorsed Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican state official who is challenging incumbent Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of seven Republican senators who voted to impeach Trump for the January 6 insurrection.

Trump endorsed Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy on condition Dunleavy would not endorse Murkowski. If Mike endorses her, which is his prerogative, my endorsement of him is null and void, and of no further force or effect! Trump said in a statement.

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who voted to convict Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, faces a Trump-backed challenger in her 2022 fight for re-election [File: J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

Midterm elections

Certainly, Trump’s current influence over the Republican Party and his future political prospects will be tested in the upcoming November election. His track record of winning and losing in endorsements has been thwarted, although Republicans are poised to do well this year.

Some Republicans fear that party fights in the Republican primaries over bringing Trump’s grievances back to court risk losing Democrats in the general election.

In Georgia, Trump sparked infighting among Republicans by prompting Purdue, who lost his Senate re-election bid last year, to run against incumbent Republican Kemp. Kemp had angered Trump when he certified Bidens 2020 election victory in Georgia.

Nationally, the Alaska contest pits Trump against Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, who backs Murkowski.

Trump supporters Reps Marjorie Taylor Green, Matt Gaetz and Louie Gohmert are the new faces of the Republican Party in the House [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

But another part of what keeps Trump relevant is the bitter partisanship that currently dominates U.S. politics, which analysts say is a function of the gerrymandering of congressional districts that sidelined the moderate voices of both parties.

While a few Republicans have dismissed Trump’s narrative, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who voted for Trump’s impeachment but will not seek re-election mid-term, most have aligned themselves with Trump.

Meanwhile, a group of outspoken House members, including Reps Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, and Paul Gosar, have become the main cheerleaders in his message to Congress.

Trump has always appealed to the right-wing Republican Party base and has managed to capture it, Thomas Volgy, a professor at the School of Government and Public Policy at the University of Arizona, told Al Jazeera.

When you take the gerrymandering, the identity politics, the punishment of people who speak a different tone in your own political party, it’s very difficult for people to walk away.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/7/after-january-6-trumps-hold-on-us-republicans-persists The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos