Imran Khan’s dishonesty exposed: Nawaz Sharif





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

The deposed Prime Minister of PAKISTAN, Nawaz Sharif, has criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for the “fraud” detected in the foreign funding of the ruling party.

He said Khan had been exposed as a “corrupt and dishonest political con artist”.

According to a recent report released by the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP), Khan’s ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) underreported funds received from foreign nationals, companies, and also concealed his bank accounts.

The ruling party underestimated 312 million rupees (1.3 million) between 2009-10 and 2012-13. Annual details reveal that over 145 million rupees (610,000) were under-declared in 2012-13 alone.

Finally, “Mr. Clean” has been exposed as a corrupt and dishonest political con artist. And the other dishonorable man (former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar) who declared him Sadiq & Amin (honest) ‘to organize my ouster has already been heard to admit his crime. Divine justice is served, only legal justice remains to be seen and done, Sharif, who is also the supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said in a tweet.

Sharif has been living in the UK in exile since November 2019. He traveled to London after the Lahore High Court granted him a four-week bail to seek treatment abroad. He was serving a seven-year sentence in Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore in a corruption case.

Sharif said the ECP report now only exposed Khan and PTI, but what if they have to tell the names who they took the money from and where they spent it.

You (Imran) not only committed financial fraud, but also insulted the title of Sadiq aur Ameen, ”he said.

His younger brother and opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, said: “It is now clear why the PTI has been shying away from the foreign funding file for the past seven years. The truth has a strange way of exposing people. The review panel report is a damning indictment against IK (Imran Khan). The facade of ‘Sadiq aur Ameen (honesty)’ has been torn to pieces.

(PTI)

