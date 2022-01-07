Labor set to report Boris Johnson to the watchdog in a row of ‘corruption’ over his apartment

The texts showed the prime minister had agreed to review a “big exhibit” from a Tory donor helping renovate his apartment. The donor then met with a Cabinet minister about this.

Labor are set to point Boris Johnson to Parliament’s standards watchdog amid new questions over the ‘wallpaper for access’.

The Prime Minister is accused of having promised to consider a “Great Exhibition” project as a favor to Lord Brownlow, who at the time was financing the renovation of his apartment. The PM then reimbursed the $ 112,000 donation himself.

Steve Reed of Labor told BBC Radio 4’s Today program: “Labor has referred this to Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone”.

The Prime Minister faces serious questions over the renovation of his Downing Street apartment after a furious letter from his ethics chief Lord Geidt.

However, the Mirror understands that despite Mr Reed’s comments, the party has yet to write to Parliament’s Standards Commissioner.

Discussions are still ongoing as to whether to make a formal referral. Meanwhile, Deputy Head Angela Rayner wrote to Lord Geidt today asking him to answer a series of questions.

Shadow Minister of Justice Mr Reed added: “Lord Brownlow appears to have had access to the Prime Minister because he was paying for the refurbishment of the apartment. If so, it amounts to corruption. “

Downing Street yesterday posted a humiliating lost WhatsApp which the Prime Minister sent to Lord Brownlow, begging for more money to rearrange his apartment of grace and favor.















The text exchange shows the Prime Minister asked the donor for “approvals” for the renovation of more than 112,000 people, moaning the apartment above 11 Downing Street was “a bit of a tip – despite the fact that ‘he had a new kitchen for the past decade.

Lord Brownlow responded by promising to continue the work, adding: “There is only me and I know where it will come from”.

After previously saying he did not know the source of the funds until three months later, Boris Johnson apologized and claimed he had not delivered the messages as they were on his old phone.

Lord Geidt, the independent adviser on ministers’ interests, denounced several failures but ultimately allowed the prime minister to break the ministerial code.

However, a new feud erupted after it emerged the couple discussed a Tory donor plan in the same message exchange.

Mr Johnson wrote: Ps’m on the big show plan Will Come Back.















This relates to a large exhibition like the one organized by the Victorians, which established the Crystal Palace.

Downing Street said the plan for a “Great Exhibition 2.0” had not been implemented.

Yet just two months after the Prime Minister’s text, Lord Brownlow attended a meeting with then Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to discuss his proposal for Great Exhibition 2.0.

Mr Dowden’s official journal includes a meeting “with the Royal Albert Hall and Lord Brownlow to discuss plans for the Great Exhibition 2.0”

Labor Deputy Chief Angela Rayner said: It is simply impossible to read these exchanges and conclude that the Prime Minister did not violate these aspects of the Code.

“Once again, in trying to hide the truth, Boris Johnson is undermining his own office.















This is important because it is important to know who has influence over our government in a democracy. The British public cannot WhatsApp a wealthy donor to open their wallet on demand, and the least they deserve is transparency about who is funding their prime minister.

The ‘missing’ messages reveal Mr Johnson said the luxury apartment above number 11 was ‘a bit of a tip’ – and asked Lord Brownlow to release more money for a lavish refurbishment of 112 000 designers.

In a burning letter, Lord Geidt said failure to provide him with the texts was manifestly unsatisfactory “, showed” insufficient respect “and presented a” threat to public confidence “in his work .

And while he doesn’t think the texts are a gun to prove Mr Johnson broke the money rules, Lord Geidt has said his report on the scandal would have been different had he been made aware of it. .















Business Secretary Paul Scully said Mr Johnson had engaged in “proper communication” with Lord Brownlow – who was supposed to run a charitable trust to take care of the upkeep of Apartment No 11 – and that “nothing untoward” had happened.

Mr Scully told Times Radio: “Ministers get proposals all the time and what happened rightly was that it was passed on to the Department of Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS ) where he is.

“Lord Brownlow made his own approaches and it wouldn’t have gone to the Prime Minister, but the important thing is that it wasn’t put forward… so there’s nothing untoward going on out of, you know, a few lines in a WhatsApp. ”