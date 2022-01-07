Xi Jinping congratulates Kazakhstan on “strong measures” taken against advancing “color revolution”





Mass protests in Kazakhstan against rising gas prices began in early 2022 and the state of emergency was in effect until January 19.

The commentary was published by Chinese state press Xinhua on Friday (7). The statement said the Chinese leadership is against outside forces causing unrest. Xi Jinping also said he was against any kind of force that tries to undermine the stability of Kazakhstan, threatening the security of the country and sabotaging the peaceful life of the Kazakh people. said they would not accept that they try to undermine the friendship between China and Kazakhstan and undermine the cooperation that exists between the two countries Mass protests in Kazakhstan against rising gas prices liquefied began at the beginning of the year. Clashes with police were reported on the streets of major cities, including Almaty and the capital Nursultan, and on January 5 the internet was cut across the country and several TV channels ceased broadcasting. On the same day, President Kassym-Jomart Tokaev sacked the government and assumed the presidency of the Security Council of the Republic. The state of emergency was established in the country until January 19.

Jean Edson this too . . . . buckshot in the rage of these West-funded terrorists. Gas has increased all over the world, mainly in Europe and even in Brazil, but this does not justify the destruction of public property, the burning of public buildings, the depredation of places, general bankruptcy. therefore, lead on these bums! 1 ragahensall hensall Ideally, CHINA would join the CSTO (COLLECTIVE SECURITY TREATY), making it clear to YANKEE IMPERIALISM and the WEST that the RSSIA and CHINA will not tolerate the COLORFUL REVOLUES spawned by NATO, CIA and the MOSSAD. They want to surround the RSSIA, transforming the former Soviet republics into hostile countries armed to the teeth and hostile to the Russian people. Nonetheless, I think RSSIA woke up already, as they could have acted (using CSTO), by the time YANKEE IMPERIALISM installed COLORINA REVOLUTION in UKRAINE; leaving alone the pro-Russian president who was then forced to flee to RSSIA. Soon after, a Nazi-fascist regime was installed in UCRNIA (supported by the United States and NATO). And if the CSTO forces had supported the establishment of peace and order and the deterrence of American terrorists, today's UKRAINE would continue to be a progressive and friendly (brother) country with the United States. WSIA. 0

Mass protests in Kazakhstan against rising gas prices began in early 2022 and the state of emergency was in effect until January 19.

leader in China against external forces that cause agitation. THE comment was made public by Chinese state press Xinhua on Friday (7). The statement says that theagainst external forces that cause agitation. “China is firmly opposed to outside forces who deliberately riot and incite a” color revolution “in Kazakhstan,” President Xi Jinping said in a message to Kazakh President Kassyn-Jomart Tokaev. Xi Jinping also said he was against any kind of force that tries to undermine the stability of Kazakhstan, threatening the security of the country and sabotaging the peaceful life of the Kazakh people. The Chinese leader also said that will not accept that they are trying to undermine the friendship between China and Kazakhstan and undermine the cooperation that exists between the two countries. Mass protests in Kazakhstan against rising liquefied gas prices began earlier this year. Clashes with the police were recorded on the streets of major cities, including Almaty and the capital Nursultan. “No Counterterrorism Operation”: Understanding the Reasons for Sending CSTO Peace Troops to Kazakhstan On January 5, the Internet was even cut across the country and several TV channels stopped broadcasting. On the same day, President Kassym-Jomart Tokaev fired the government and assumed the presidency of the Security Council of the Republic. THE emergency state was introduced into the country until January 19.

