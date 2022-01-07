Erdogans risky bluffing to save Turkish lira





Turkey has found a dressing for its currency problems, Lex tells the Financial Times. The country is facing a growing currency crisis and locals have responded by moving their savings to other currencies and gold (almost two-thirds of Turkish bank deposits are held in foreign currencies). For example, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country’s autocratic president, announced last month that the government would guarantee lira deposits against a further deterioration in the exchange rate. The program, designed to encourage Turks to keep their savings in lire, seems to have worked so far, the currency has since risen by 26%. Yet few international investors are convinced by the idea. The guarantee means that if the pound loses 30% against the dollar in a year, a saver with an account paying the base rate of 14% would be topped up with the 16% difference by the Turkish state, according to The Economist . This move may have prevented a bank run, but in the long run it only exacerbates the economic danger. If the pound fell again, the deposit system would leave the Turkish treasury in charge for hundreds of billions of pounds. A currency crisis could quickly turn into a fiscal headache. The latest Turkish lira crisis in 2018 was sparked by foreign investors fleeing the country. This time the problem has been domestic capital flight, Jon Sindreu told The Wall Street Journal. Inflation is skyrocketing and interest rates are expected to rise, but Erdogan forced the central bank to cut four times instead. The deposit insurance system amounts to a backdoor hike, but instead of increasing costs for borrowers, Turkish taxpayers are now footing the bill. If the fiscal costs prove to be unbearable, the banking system, which holds about a third of public debt, could be in trouble. The turkeys plan to save the lira is a risky bluff.

