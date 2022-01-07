Indonesian President Jokowi congratulated after his convoy gave way to an ambulance





Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/TBEN Indonesian President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, received praise after a video of his convoy giving way to an ambulance was circulated widely online. According to the Indonesian News Agency, Compass, a 29-second video that captured the Jan. 5 incident was shared widely on WhatsApp. The regent of Grobongan, Sri Sumarni, had expressed her appreciation for Jokowi’s visit to the regency (an administrative region under a province, similar to a municipality). She shared the video on her Instagram account. According to Compass, the video has been shared more than 10,000 times and the reactions of Internet users have been mostly positive. The video, taken from inside the ambulance, showed the procession of cars from Jokowi to Jalan Raya Purwodadi-Blora, Grobongan, Central Java. He was heading to a city hospital to observe the Covid-19 vaccinations of children aged six to 11. Driver didn’t expect Jokowi to give in Police officers can be seen at the front of Jokowi’s motorcade waving to the ambulance, a signal presumably instructing the ambulance to move forward as the motorcade gave way. The presidential motorcade of more than 20 vehicles then stopped on the right side of the road as the ambulance passed them. According to Compass, ambulance driver Septian said he didn’t expect the president to give in. At first I thought I had to give way (to the motorcade), Septian said. “Then I realized I had a patient (in my ambulance) who needed urgent attention,” he added. Internet users praised Jokowi On Sri’s Instagram page, netizens praised Jokowi for his thoughtful gesture. So proud to see my great president! “Where else can you find a model president ?! Thank you Jokowi, I love you very much “ Screenshot via @ sumarnigrobogan / Instagram “I greet Jokowi. He saw an ambulance and its procession immediately gave way to him. Good work!” The incident came after Malaysian police, who were escorting VIPs during floods affecting Malaysian villages, were criticized for not giving way to an ambulance. Related story: Follow and listen to our podcast here Screenshot of the best images via @ sumarnigrobogan / Instagram

