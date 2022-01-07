Chinese Xi Expands Support, Congratulates President of Kazakhstan for Decisive Action | World news





Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday gave strong support to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the face of a nationwide rebellion, saying Tokayev had taken decisive and effective action at a critical time to quickly calm the situation. {{^ userSubscribe}} {{/ userSubscribe}}



In a verbal message to Tokayev, released by the Xinhua News Agency on Friday, Xi said China strongly rejects any attempt by outside forces to cause unrest and incite color revolutions in Kazakhstan as well as any attempt to damage the friendship between China and Kazakhstan and disrupt the cooperation of the two countries. Xi Jinping’s unequivocal support for Tokayev was extended the day the Russia-backed president said he ordered his troops to shoot to kill to quell the uprising. Kazakhstan is part of the eight-member bloc led by China, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), of which India is also a member. The Chinese president said that Tokayev has shown a sense of responsibility as a statesman and has shown a highly responsible attitude towards the country and the people. {{^ userSubscribe}} {{/ userSubscribe}}



As a brother neighbor and permanent comprehensive strategic partner of Kazakhstan, China stands ready to provide the necessary support to help it overcome the difficulties, Xi assured his Kazakh counterpart. China, Xi Jinping said, firmly opposes any force that undermines the stability of Kazakhstan, threatens the security of the country and undermines the peaceful life of the Kazakh people. No matter what risks and challenges Kazakhstan faces, China is always a trustworthy friend and reliable partner of Kazakhstan, and the Chinese people will always stand by the Kazakh people, Xi said. Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China has noticed that the Kazakh authorities are taking a series of powerful measures to combat violence and terrorism and maintain social stability. Wang said China supports all efforts that will allow the Kazakh authorities to appease the situation as soon as possible, and strongly opposes the deliberate creation of social unrest and incitement to violence in Kazakhstan by outside forces. . {{^ userSubscribe}} {{/ userSubscribe}}



Dozens of people have died and public buildings across the country have been ransacked and set on fire in the worst violence in his 30 years of independence. Tokayev said foreign-trained terrorists were responsible for the unrest. The activists have not laid down their arms, they are continuing to commit or preparing for crimes, he said in a televised address, according to a Reuters copy from Almaty. Whoever does not surrender will be destroyed. I ordered the police and the army to shoot to kill, without warning, he said.



