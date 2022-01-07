Congress in Narendra Modi: safe in Pakistan, not in the Punjab?

The government of Punjab has formed a committee to look into the whole matter. The inquiry committee, which includes retired judge Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Home Secretary Anurag Verma, will submit its report in three days.

Congress said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, obsessed with self-image and electoral victories, always used little tricks to win political battles and this trend was again manifested in the politicization of the Punjab incident. .

The congressional leadership focused on the prime minister’s propensity to indulge in tamasha for political gain without considering how his actions would affect the country’s image.

Congress spokesman Pawan Khera said: If what is reported in the media that Modi said thanking your chief minister when I came back alive is true, it does not belong to a prime minister. What is the message he was sending? That India is a banana republic? That Indian security agencies are unable to defend the prime minister? That a prime minister who feels safe in Pakistan on an unplanned visit does not feel safe in the Punjab?

The party cited several examples to emphasize that prime ministers had behaved with more maturity and responsibility in the past.

Khera said: In 1982 unemployed youth stopped Indira Gandhis’ cavalcade in Lucknow. She called them to Raj Bhavan and spoke to them. On September 22, 2017, Modi was on tour in his constituency of Varanasi. Hundreds of BHU girls were protesting. Senior police officers spoke to the students but they did not give in. The Prime Minister has taken a different path. Did he thank Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for being able to come back alive?

His cavalcade once got lost in Gautam Buddh Nagar. A gendarme was suspended. Did he taunt the chief minister?

Khera added: On September 15, 2018, Modi was caught in a traffic jam in Delhi. The BJP posted his photo, pending clearance, and projected it as his simplicity, the end of VIP culture. Did he tell Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thank you for coming back alive? But he (Modi) chose to vilify a Dalit chief minister because he belongs to Congress. This is a dangerous controversy and undermines India’s image as a mature democracy.

Khera recalled what Modi did to build sympathy in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, saying: He said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former army chief Deepak Kapoor, former Vice President Hamid Ansari and diplomats and officials were involved with Pakistan in drawing up a plot. against him. Arun Jaitley, then BJP leader then Rajya Sabha, had to apologize unconditionally to Parliament for this lie. Modi cannot spare even a former prime minister and a former army chief. He has no concern for the image of India. His only obsession is his image and his electoral victories.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: Responsibility for the security of the Prime Minister rests with the SPG and the Intelligence Bureau. The state police only follow the instructions of the SPG. Should the SPG reveal why the Prime Minister was allowed to make a two hour road trip despite knowledge of farmers’ protests?

Punjab’s chief minister said the SPG was aware of the farmers’ protests. This is a serious problem and the responsibility of the SPG and the IB should be fixed instead of (playing) a political blame game. Attacking (Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh) Channi lessens the gravity of the case.

Punjab Congressman Navjot Singh Sidhu also described the entire episode as a ploy to give the Punjab a bad name. Lakhs of farmers sat on the road outside Delhi for a year, but the media kept quiet. The Prime Minister has to wait 15 minutes and there is a screaming protest. So much noise. Why this double standard? Mr. Prime Minister, this drama will not help. It is to defame the Punjab. It’s about vitiating the atmosphere, he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said at a rally in Machhiwara: The Punjabis have never shied away from making sacrifices for the nation and no one can question their nationalist credentials. The Prime Minister returned without addressing the rally because there were barely 700 people. But the blame has been laid on the gates of the state government, citing a threat to Modi’s security. The truth is that five days before the scheduled rally, the SPG took over the landing point, the rally site and all security details.

Channi added: The cavalcade of prime ministers suddenly changed the plan and took a land route. If there was a danger to the Prime Minister, then every Punjabi was nationalistic enough to shed blood and face bullets as they did before in the service of the nation. Stop defaming the Punjab. Anti-Punjab forces should avoid vendetta policies and ask themselves why people, especially farmers, don’t like them.

Congress focused on the larger issue of the Prime Minister’s conduct.

Khera said: Who started to politicize the incident? The Prime Minister, followed by the BJP and friendly media. Suppose there is a problem. The Prime Minister would have reacted differently, there were several options. But Modi chose to slander the Punjab instead of behaving in the way that befits the powerful office of the Indian prime minister.

He added: A leader with 303 MPs chose to play with India’s image and claimed that a sinister plot was underway to defame the Punjab. A community is demonized. The world is watching. Everyone knew the farmers were protesting the Prime Minister’s visit. Security agencies were aware of the protests. But the Prime Minister cannot give the police time to clear the road. He won’t take another route. He decided to come back and slander the Chief Minister by imagining a threat to his life.