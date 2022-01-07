Biden denounces Trump’s ‘web of lies’ as Congress marks one year since Jan 6 attack





Washington – President Biden marked a year since the Jan.6 assault on the United States Capitol with a fiery speech at the site of the insurgency, berating former President Donald Trump’s violence and attempts to overthrow the 2020 elections that made Mr. Biden president.

“We will make sure that the will of the people is heard,” Biden said in the Capitol Statues Hall. “May the battle win, not the violence. May the authority of this nation always be transferred peacefully. I believe that the power of the presidency is to unite this nation, to uplift us, not to tear us apart.”

Mr Biden warned that democracy is in danger, asking, “Are we going to be a nation that does not live in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies?”

Mr Biden told reporters after his speech that the way to heal is to “recognize the extent of the injury. You cannot pretend. This is serious business. You have to face it. This is what what the great nations are doing “.

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he speaks from Statuary Hall at the United States Capitol to mark the first anniversary of the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, on Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Washington. Greg Nash / AP

Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking earlier, said the aggression reflected “the fragility of democracy.” While she noted in her speech that she had been to the Capitol in the morning, she said she left before the perimeter of the Capitol was breached. But CBS News confirmed later Thursday that she was evacuated on Jan.6, 2021 from the DNC shortly after the discovery of a homemade bomb.

Speeches by Mr Biden and Harris kicked off a busy day on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers reflected on their own personal memories of the day and held a prayer vigil on the same steps where rioters invaded the Capitol a year ago earlier.

Democrats focused on blaming Trump for the violence, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer lambasting him in a Senate speech marking the events of January 6, claiming the former president was continuing of “spreading his vile poisoning on the” big lie “.

“The violent insurgency of January 6 was a day that will live forever in infamy, a permanent stain in the history of American democracy and the final, bitter and unforgivable act of the worst president in modern times,” he said. Schumer said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at the briefing Thursday that Mr Biden would not comment on whether Trump should be charged in connection with the Jan.6 attack, saying that ‘he would “leave that to his Department of Justice.”

Five people died in the January 6 violence and Trump was removed from office for inciting violence. He was then acquitted by the Senate. The House of Representatives has set up a select committee to investigate the origins of the attack.

In a letter to fellow Democrats this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote that the Jan. 6 attendees were “fueled by the conspiracy and delusions of a vengeful former president” and “they sought to destroy our Republic “.

Schumer continued that Senate Democrats “will make it clear that what happened on January 6 and the unilateral and partisan actions taken by Republican-led state legislatures across the country are directly related, and we can and must take strong action to put an end to this undemocratic situation. March. “He called on the Senate to change its rules for debate and announced that the Senate would debate and vote before Martin Luther King Jr. Day on changing the rules if the GOP blocks voting rights legislation.

Minority Parliamentary Leader Kevin McCarthy wrote in a letter to Republican members that “today’s actions were illegal and as bad as it gets.” But he added that Democrats “are using it as a partisan political weapon to further divide our country.”

