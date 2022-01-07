4 damning revelations in the Downing Street flatbed investigation that leave Boris Johnson with questions

Boris Johnson faces more serious questions about renovating his Downing Street apartment after a furious letter from his ethics chief revealed explosive new text messages.

The ‘missing’ messages reveal Mr Johnson said the luxury apartment above number 11 was ‘a bit of a tip’ – and asked Lord Brownlow to release more money for a lavish refurbishment of 112 000 designers.

And they reveal that the Prime Minister promised Lord Brownlow that he would consider his plan for a second major exhibition.

Labor said the swap appeared to be bribery, outright.

While Lord Brownlow forwarded the messages to an Election Commission investigation into renovation funding, they were denied to Lord Geidt – his ministerial code adviser.

In a burning letter, Lord Geidt said failure to provide him with the texts was manifestly unsatisfactory “, showed” insufficient respect “and presented a” threat to public confidence “in his work .

And while he doesn’t think the texts are a gun to prove Mr Johnson broke the money rules, Lord Geidt has said his report on the scandal would have been different had he been made aware of it. .

The prime minister’s deputy spokesperson insisted the idea had not been pursued.

But official records show then Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden met Lord Brownlow to discuss the project in January last year (2021), just months after the texts were written.

And the Prime Minister’s spokesperson was unable to explain the difference between the idea of ​​Lord Brownlows Great Exhibition and the UK Festival scheduled for later this year.

Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, said: “It seems Lord Brownlow had access to the Prime Minister and the Culture Secretary because he was paying for the refurbishment of his luxury apartment.

It’s pretty incredible that Boris Johnson didn’t know who was paying for the renovations to his luxury apartment.

In May, Lord Geidt ruled that Mr Johnson had “recklessly” authorized the renovation of his Downing Street apartment at No 11 without “considering more rigorously how it would be financed”.

But he concluded that there had been no conflict of interest or violation of the Ministerial Code.

He wrote that the Prime Minister assured him that at no point in the eight months until the end of February 2021, when the media was emerging, was the Prime Minister informed of the fact or the method of payment of the charges. apartment renovation costs.

But after the messages were revealed he wrote to Mr Johnson: If I had been aware of the missing exchange, I would have had other questions and drawn attention to it in my report.

More importantly, I doubt that I would have concluded, without reservation, as stated in paragraph 33 of my report, that at the time the Prime Minister became aware of it, he took steps to make the relevant statement and ask for advice.

Lord Geidt told the Prime Minister his “grave concern” that the missing messages were not provided to him when he was investigating funding for the decoration of the apartment, or when Mr Johnson’s old phone – where the messages were stored – was accessed last June year “for another purpose”.

And he said the incident had “shaken his confidence.”

No10 declined to explain why the PM’s old phone could not be traced for Lord Geidts’ investigation, when it was subsequently consulted on a security issue.

Mr Johnson said he had offered a “humble and sincere apology” but had no recollection of the exchange with Tory donor and peer Lord Brownlow.

The letters reveal that the Cabinet Office prevented Lord Brownlow from sharing the texts with Lord Geidt while providing them to election commissions for investigation.

In his response to Lord Geidt in December, the Prime Minister said the Cabinet Office had decided it was “not appropriate” to share them with him, as they were the subject of an ongoing investigation.

But Mr Johnson admitted it was “unacceptable” that the Cabinet Office had not at least informed Lord Geidt of their existence.

So what is it and what are the biggest red flags in the report?

Here is what you need to know.

First, a story in a jar

What is this row?

The PM’s wife, Carrie, oversaw a redecoration in the four-bed living space above 11 Downing Street – traditionally used by PMs because it is larger and more luxurious than the two-bed apartment on the ground floor. above No10.

The makeover by designer Lulu Lytle reportedly included 840-roll wallpaper, a 9,800 Baby Bear sofa, and a 3,000 Lily Drum table.

It cost more than 112,000.

Who paid the bill?

It is complicated. Boris Johnson originally assumed that a charitable trust, run by Tory donor Lord Brownlow, would fund the work.

But there was no such trust, and the idea later failed due to legal issues. Lord Brownlow therefore spat 112,549.42 himself.

After a media storm, the Prime Minister “settled the full amount himself – effectively reimbursing Lord Brownlow and the Conservative party , who handled some of the money.

Another 28,647 of the 30,000 annual taxpayer allocations were spent on the Downing Street renovation, but it is not clear if that was for the apartment.















What is the newly revealed exchange?

Downing Street posted a lost WhatsApp message that Boris Johnson sent Lord Brownlow to beg for money.

The PM wrote in November 2020: I’m afraid some parts of our apartment are still a bit of a tip and I want to allow Lulu Lytle to take care of that. Can I possibly ask him to contact you for approvals?

Lord Brownlow responded by saying: As the Trust is not yet in place (will be in January) approval is a cinch as it’s just me and I know where it will come from .

The PM did not inform his own ethics counselor of the message. Instead, he claimed he didn’t know the source of the money until three months later.

Still, the PM escaped sanctions after claiming the message was on his old phone, which he had to drop after it emerged his number had been online for more than a decade.

Why were the Conservatives fined?

The Conservative Party was fined 17,800 by the Election Commission in December for breaking election law over how money was saved.

A loan of $ 67,000 from Lord Brownlow included 52,801.72 to pay for the renovation of the apartment. But Conservative leaders have left that crucial figure of 52,801.72 in public records.

The questions were asked by a junior employee of the Conservative Treasurer’s Office. But a fundraiser told them the 52k was for something else, don’t worry.

Unanswered questions for Boris Johnson

Why didn’t Lord Geidt have access to the Prime Minister’s old phone?

During its investigation, Boris Johnson’s office told Lord Geidt his old phone was not accessible – he was forced to change it after his number was revealed online.

But Lord Geidt’s letter reveals the phone has been consulted in June 2021 – after the publication of its report – for “another purpose”.

Number 10 declined to explain why, citing “security” reasons.

Where’s the PM’s old phone now?

Number 10 won’t say it – saying once again that it was a matter of “security”.

Why did the Cabinet Office keep Lord Geidt in the dark?

Lord Brownlow offered to share the texts with Lord Geidt at the same time as he handed them over to the Election Commission.

The Cabinet Office has blocked this, No. 10 claims, as it could interfere with the watchdog’s legal investigation.

But the Prime Minister admitted in his letter that it was “unacceptable” for them not to even tell Lord Geidt’s team that they existed.

Was Boris Johnson’s interest in a “Great Exhibition” related to the money for the renovation? And what is the difference between a “Great Exhibition” and a “Festival UK”?

In the same text message Boris Johnson used to ask Lord Brownlow to release more money, he added: “I’m on the big show plan Will come back.

In his response, Lord Brownlow said: “Thank you for thinking of GE2”.

Months later, in January 2021, records show then Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden met with representatives from the Royal Albert Hall and Lord Brownlow to discuss a ‘Great Exhibition 2.0’.

Number 10 denied any connection between Lord Brownlow’s donation of money for the renovation of Boris Johnson’s apartment and getting the Prime Minister’s personal attention and a meeting with the Culture Secretary for discuss the project.

The spokesperson said: “This is not something that we have taken forward. DCMS has taken the UK Festival forward this year.”

He added: “Lord Brownlow has acted in a manner consistent with his experience in blind trusts”.

But he was unable to explain the difference between the Great Exhibition 2.0 project and the Festival UK project – now known as UNBOXED – which is slated to take place later this year.