Donald Trumps Truth Social to kick off Presidents Day





Former President Donald Trumps, the new social media platform Truth Social is set to launch on February 21, Presidents Day, according to the latest listing from Apple’s App Store.

Truth Social, which the 45th president announced in October, is the latest conservative alternative to big social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, which the former president has repeatedly criticized for censorship.

The new app is launched by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) and can be pre-ordered ahead of its scheduled release date.

According to the App Store listing, platform users can share their unique opinion by posting TRUTH, RE-TRUTH, photo, news or video link to communicate with your friends, customers and the world.

Stay on top of the latest news while also staying in direct contact with the people who influence you, don’t be shocked if they take your TRUTH viral! the list reads.

Truth Social will provide a conservative alternative to social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. CHRIS DELMAS / AFP via Getty Images

Users will be able to create a profile with an avatar as well as follow other users.

Similar to other social media platforms, Truth Social will feature a feed that will contain posts from different users that someone might follow. The app will look a lot like platforms like Twitter, according to the photos uploaded to the listing.

At the time of the launch announcement, TMTG revealed that the app will launch in beta for guests in November. At the time, the company described the platform as the Americas Big Tent social media platform that encourages open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

The release of Truth Social will come more than 13 months after former President Donald Trump was banned from Facebook and Twitter. David Butow

We live in a world where the Taliban have a strong Twitter presence, but your favorite US president has been silenced. This is unacceptable, Trump said in a statement accompanying the announcement. I am delighted to be posting my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon.

Last fall, more than 60% of registered Republicans said they plan to use the soon to be released social media platform, according to a Morning Consult / Politico poll. Only 20% of Republicans said they had no intention of using it at all.

Recently, former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) Announced his early departure from Congress to lead the social media company.

Now is the time to reopen the internet and allow the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship, Nunes said in December. The United States of America made the Internet dream come true and it will be an American company that will restore the dream. I am touched and honored that President Trump has asked me to lead the world-class mission and team that will deliver on this promise.

The former president called Nunes a fighter and a leader who will make a great CEO of TMTG.

The exit of Truth Social will come more than 13 months after Trump was banned from Facebook and Twitter following the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

He has repeatedly criticized the platform’s decision to withdraw it and launched a separate communications medium titled From the Desk of Donald J. Trump in May 2021.

A month later, however, the blog was closed. At the time, Trump spokesman Jason Miller revealed that the move was a precursor for the former president to join another social media platform.

The new app is launched by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). Leon Neal / Getty Images

TMTG is also expected to launch a subscription video-on-demand service, TMTG +, which is supposed to offer non-awakened entertainment, news, podcasts, and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/01/07/donald-trumps-truth-social-set-to-launch-presidents-day/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

