President Erdogan addresses the opening ceremony on January 6.

Credit: dia images / Getty Images

Turkish Aerospace (TAI) has opened a wave of new facilities as the company prepares for the development and production of a local fighter jet. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was present for the opening ceremonies of the new National Combat Aircraft Engineering Center, Composite …

Turkish Aerospace opens TF-X facilities is published in Aerospace and Defense Daily Report, an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) market briefing and is included with your AWIN membership.

