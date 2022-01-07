Kazakhstan protests prompt president to crack down: shoot without warning





BICHKEK, Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan’s authoritarian leader said on Friday he had allowed the country’s security forces to fire without warning as the government tried to end two days of chaos and violence after peaceful protests escalated into scenes of anarchy. We are hearing calls from abroad for the parties to negotiate for a peaceful solution to the problems, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in an address to the nation. It’s just nonsense. What negotiations can there be with criminals and murderers, he said. They must be destroyed and it will be done. The government said order was mainly restored across the country as Russian troops joined with the country’s security forces in quelling widespread unrest.

Mr. Tokayev also particularly thanked Russian President Vladimir V. Putin. He responded to my call very quickly and, most importantly, warmly, in a friendly manner, he said. Since the protests have turned violent, it is difficult to assess the events unfolding in Kazakhstan. Internet and telephone services have been sporadic and there are few reliable independent media outlets in the country. Those reached by phone have largely been confined to their homes, crouching as explosions rock walls.

Mr Tokayev’s threatening speech seemed to portend a prolonged crackdown on anti-government activists as well as human rights defenders and independent journalists. He accused the groups of acting like they were above the law and believing they can say whatever they want.

And he accused the country’s so-called free media and overseas-based media of fueling the unrest. The violence, Tokayev said, was organized from a single command post, with instructions given to a group of around 20,000 bandits. While offering no evidence to support his claim, Tokayev said the group has been actively formed and managed. Their actions showed the presence of a clear plan of attacks against military, administrative and social installations in all fields, well-organized coordination of actions, high combat readiness and bestial cruelty, he said. . Russian troops, operating alongside Kazakh law enforcement officials, said on Friday they had regained full control of the airport in Almaty, the country’s largest city, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The security of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation located in the city and other important facilities is ensured, a spokesman for the ministry, Igor Konashenkov, said in a televised address.

The ferocity of the unrest surprised many observers. The oil-rich Central Asian nation, perched on Russia’s southern steppe, was widely regarded as perhaps the most stable country in an unstable region.

Since gaining independence three decades ago, Kazakhstan has been ruled by one man: Nursultan Nazarbayev. Even after officially stepping down as president, he retained the title of head of the nation and was widely seen as retaining state control through his role as chairman of the national security council. Amid the unrest, Mr. Tokayev publicly took control of the security forces and ousted Mr. Nazarbayev, 81. Mr Tokayev also called for help from Moscow as the protests spiraled out of control. The Russian-led effort to quell the unrest, described as a temporary peacekeeping mission by a military alliance that is the Russian equivalent of NATO, will be time-limited and will aim to protect government buildings and military installations, Kazakh officials said. The alliance, called the Collective Security Treaty Organization, has sent around 2,500 troops to Kazakhstan, and that number could increase, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. This is the first time in the history of the alliance that its protection clause is invoked. Even as Russian paratroopers from the elite 45th Spetsnaz Guard Brigade landed in Almaty, shootings raged through the streets late into the night, according to a video from a BBC correspondent at the scene.

The Biden administration has said it is closely monitoring Moscow’s military intervention in Kazakhstan, a former Soviet republic that Washington cultivated as a friendly partner. This bond was formed in large part thanks to major energy investments by American companies and the cooperation of former Kazakh President Nazarbayev with the United States on nuclear non-proliferation. Mr. Nazarbayev also supported US military interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan. US officials see Mr. Putin’s response to the crisis as a test of his ability and determination to maintain a Russian sphere of influence in neighboring countries. Understanding the protests in Kazakhstan Map 1 of 5 What led to the protests? The protests began when the government lifted price caps for liquefied petroleum gas, a low-carbon fuel that many Kazakhs use to power their cars. But the frustration among the people runs deep when it comes to social and economic disparities. What do the protesters want? Demonstrators’ demands have ranged from lower fuel prices to broader political liberalization by seeking to overthrow the autocratic forces that have ruled Kazakhstan without any substantial opposition since 1991. Why is the unrest important outside this region? Until now, the oil-rich country has been viewed as a pillar of political and economic stability in an unstable region. The protests are also important to Vladimir Putin, who sees Kazakhstan as part of Russia’s sphere of influence. How did the government react? President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the protesters a group of terrorists, declared Kazakhstan under attack and called on the Russian-led military alliance to intervene. The authorities have instituted a state of emergency and cut off access to the Internet. The United States and, frankly, the world will monitor any human rights violations, said Ned Price, a spokesperson for the State Department. We will also monitor all actions that could be at the origin of the seizure of Kazakh institutions. Meanwhile, China has expressed full support for the Kazakh leader. You have taken effective and decisive action at critical times to quickly calm the situation, which embodies your responsibility as a politician, Chinese authoritarian leader Xi Jinping said in a message to Tokayev, according to the official Chinese news agency Xinhua. Kazakhstan has strengthened its ties with China in recent years. The country is playing a central role in Mr. Xi’s signature infrastructure program known as One Belt, One Road, which aims to revive the ancient Silk Road and create other trade routes between Asia and Europe to inject Chinese products into foreign markets.

In his message, Xi condemned any efforts to undermine the stability and peace of Kazakhstan, as well as its relations with China. He told Tokayev that Beijing resolutely opposes outside forces deliberately creating unrest and inciting a color revolution in Kazakhstan, the news agency said. The Xinhua report did not specify what Xi was referring to, but the Chinese Communist Party has often used the theme of foreign interference as the reason for the unrest, including in Hong Kong. The protests in Kazakhstan began on Sunday with what appeared to be a wave of public anger over rising fuel prices and wider frustration with a government widely seen as corrupt with vast oil wealth benefiting an elite at the expense. of the masses. In a concession, the government on Thursday announced a cap on vehicle fuel prices and a halt to increases in utility bills. However, as the protests increased, the government and even some supporters of the protests said they had been co-opted by criminal gangs seeking to exploit the situation. In the past two days, oil prices have risen 4 percent, in part because of concerns over Kazakhstan, a major oil producer. Futures on Brent crude, the international benchmark, traded at $ 82.95 a barrel on Friday, near the seven-year highs reached in October.

Chevron, America’s second-largest oil company, said there had been disruptions in oil production at its key Tengiz field in Kazakhstan. The problem appears to be the difficulty of loading certain petroleum products from the field into the railcars. The market is also reacting to geopolitical tensions, especially over Ukraine, and production problems in Nigeria, Angola, Libya and elsewhere. The enormous destruction of public property in Kazakhstan, including the burning of Almatys town hall and the burning and looting of dozens of other government buildings, prompted a strong show of force from staff of security. The Interior Ministry said in a statement Friday that 26 armed criminals had been liquidated and 18 security officers killed in the unrest. Ivan Nechepurenko reported from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Valerie Hopkins from Moscow and Marc Santora from Châtel, France. Michael crowley contributed to Washington reporting, Stanley reed from London, and Gillian wong from Seoul.

