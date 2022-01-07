Marking Jan. 6, Biden sees Trump as a sore loser and a liar who instigated armed insurgency





WASHINGTON President Joe Biden marked the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol with a harsh condemnation of Donald Trump, accusing the former president of attempting to destroy American democracy and to cling to power by stoking the violence of the crowd.

It was not a group of tourists. It was an armed insurgency, Biden said in both gloomy and scathing remarks in Statuary Hall, an ornate marble shrine overrun by marauding Trump supporters a year earlier.

You cannot be a patriot when you embrace and allow lies, he said. Those who stormed this Capitol and those who incited and incited, and those who called on them to do so, held a dagger at the throat of America against American democracy.

Congress was meeting that day to certify the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Biden garnered 7 million more votes than Trump, and more Electoral College votes than a 2016 victory margin that Trump claimed. long touted as a landslide.

Yet even Thursday Trump still insisted he won, based on fraud claims that recounts, audits and dozens of courts have debunked. He accused Biden of trying to further divide America and deflect attention from his own failures on Afghanistan, border security, COVID-19 and the economy.

Republican House Whip Steve Scalise accused Biden of indulging in a singular obsession with a president who has not been in office for nearly a year. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican minority leader, said it was astonishing to see Democrats looking to exploit the anniversary.

It wasn’t the first time Biden had blamed Trump for the January 6 violence, or called him a potential autocrat without regard for democratic standards. But it was by far his most scathing denunciation, and an extraordinary case of a president attacking a predecessor, although, as Biden noted, no president has ever behaved like Trump did.

For the first time in our history, a president has not just lost an election. He tried to prevent a peaceful transfer of power, as a violent crowd burst into the Capitol. But they failed. They failed, Biden said. A former President of the United States has spread a web of lies about the 2020 election because his battered ego means more to him than our democracy or our Constitution.

Never calling the 45th president by name during the 24-minute speech, Biden said: The former president and his supporters are trying to rewrite history. They want you to see Election Day as the day of the uprising and the riot that took place here on January 6 as the true expression of the will of the people. Can you think of a more twisted way to look at this country?

Shortly before the attack on Capitol Hill, Trump urged tens of thousands of supporters outside the White House to fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like a devil, you won’t have a country.

He also lambasted his own vice president, Mike Pence, for refusing to use his ceremonial role, overseeing certification, to somehow overturn the election. Some in the crowd erected gallows. Others shouted death threats at Pence and chased him away as he clung to the Secret Service until the building was secured.

What the extremists who roamed these halls were aiming for was not just the lives of the elected leaders. What they were attacking were the institutions, values, ideals for which generations of Americans marched, organized pickets and shed blood to establish and defend, Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement. speech just before Bidens.

On January 6, we all saw what our nation would look like if the forces seeking to dismantle our democracy were successful, she said. We cannot let our future be decided by those determined to silence our voices, overthrow our votes and peddle lies and disinformation.

The House impeached Trump a week after the riot for inciting insurgency. Ten Republicans joined all Democrats in supporting the impeachment article. Seven Republican senators voted to convict, but the 57-43 tally was 10 less than the required two-thirds.

McConnell called January 6 a dark day for Congress and our country, perpetrated by criminals who brutalized police officers and used force to try to stop Congress from doing its job. This shameful scene was contrary to the rule of law.

Hed used the same term, shamefully, after he voted to acquit Trump in an impeachment trial he postponed as majority leader until after Bidens’ inauguration: President Trump’s actions which preceded the riot were a shameful and shameful dereliction of duty. … Trump is practically and morally responsible for bringing about the events of the day.

More than 700 participants have been charged with crimes such as trespassing, assault and interference with Congress.

No one has been charged with insurgency, a far more serious crime punishable by 10 years in prison. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that despite the president’s comments, he would let the Justice Department decide whether to charge someone with the crime.

With opposition from Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and a handful of other Republicans in both houses, Congress ratified the certified voters by each state, completing the task once the crowds had dispelled.

Biden garnered 81 million votes, the most candidates in history and 7 million more than Trump.

There is simply no evidence the election results are inaccurate, Biden said. They cannot accept that he lost, even if that is what 93 US senators, his own attorney general, his own vice president, governors and state officials in every state of the battlefield have. all said. He lost.

He’s not just a former president. He’s a defeated former president, Biden said, highlighting the word defeated in one of the most heated speeches of his long political career.

He urged Republicans to keep in mind their endorsement of wins in House, Senate and Governor races, and somehow reconcile that with their willingness to maintain lies about Trump’s defeat at the top of the ticket.

Either way, those results are correct on the same ballot, he said. You can’t love your country only when you win.

Trump stubbornly refused to concede that point, and he went on a rampage after the president’s speech.

The Democrats want to make this January 6 day their own so they can stir up fears and divide America. I say, let them have it because America sees through their lies and their polarizations, he said in a statement.

Biden, who is destroying our nation … used my name today to try to divide America further, Trump said, although Biden never called him by name.

Trump had planned to hold a press conference Thursday at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., But abandoned the plan two days earlier. Instead, he released a flurry of statements riddled with debunked claims.

They were the ones who tried to stop the peaceful transfer with a rigged election, he said, without explaining why power would be transferred if he was actually re-elected. As for Biden, he added, he acts like he’s been wronged, but they are the ones who have been wronged. … America is the laughing stock [sic] of the world, and all because of the real insurrection, which took place on November 3.

House Democrats spent the afternoon reflecting on the attack and its aftermath.

We saw the crowds at the gates. … I had a 23 month old son at home and had a baby on the way in two more months. If those officers hadn’t held up, I wouldn’t have met my son, said Rep. Colin Allred, a Democrat from Dallas, adding that his sadness for the country had turned into a resolve to save democracy.

No matter how long our republic lasts, I don’t think people will remember that we had to evacuate the house floor. … I hope they will remember that we came back, when there was still blood on the walls, still broken glass on the floor. While we ourselves were shaken. We voted to certify a US presidential election, he said.

Some progressives were hoping Biden would take the opportunity to back calls to end the filibuster, at least on the voting rights legislation that Senate Republicans have blocked.

He does not have.

Democrats demanded legislation that would thwart dozens of new voting restrictions in Texas and other Republican-controlled states.

McConnell condemned Democrats for using the anniversary as a pretext to change Senate rules, to exploit the anniversary to advance partisan political goals that long predated this event.

It is especially breathtaking to hear some Senate Democrats invoke the mob’s attempt to disrupt our country’s standards, rules and institutions as a justification for rejecting our standards, rules and institutions themselves, he said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday vowed to hold all January 6 perpetrators, at all levels, accountable under the law, whether they were present that day or were criminally responsible for the aggression against our democracy. We will follow the facts wherever they lead for as long as it takes.

This was widely taken as a signal that Trump and those around him who helped plan the huge rally that turned into a violent mob are not immune from prosecution.

The House observed a minute’s silence at noon. President Nancy Pelosi denounced those who defiled the Capitol at Trump’s behest as part of a violent insurgency that sought to undermine democracy.

She praised the courage of the officers who put their safety at risk that day to defend not only a building or those in it, but democracy itself.

Among the few Republicans in attendance were Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who was ousted from the GOP leadership team after supporting Trump’s impeachment, and her father, Dick Cheney. The former Vice President, Republican House Leader, White House Chief of Staff and Secretary of Defense has expressed dismay at the GOP leaders’ refusal to denounce Trump.

It is not a leadership like the ones I experienced when I was here for 10 years, Cheney said.

On the Senate side, Democrats after Democrats have taken turns attacking Trump’s ongoing election disinformation campaign and warning of the danger to constitutional order.

Republican senators were rare. Many have traveled to Georgia for the funeral of former Senator Johnny Isakson, who died on December 19.

At the White House hours after the president’s speech, press secretary Psaki said he wanted to urge Republican leaders to reconsider their blind loyalty to Trump and their legacy: do they want to perpetuate the big lie? Do they want to walk like silent lemmings behind the former president?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/news/politics/2022/01/06/on-solemn-jan-6-at-capitol-biden-accuses-trump-of-peddling-lies-and-stoking-armed-insurrection/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos