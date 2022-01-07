What did SC say? Everything that happened in 10 points

Days after an alleged “security breach” led to the blockade of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy for more than 20 minutes during an overflight of the Punjab, the Supreme Court on Friday asked for tapes of the security arrangements in the country. Prime Minister during his recent visit to the state linked to the poll. A bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana called on the Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve all documents related to the Prime Minister’s security “immediately” and ordered the Punjab police to cooperate in the delivery of all necessary documents.

PM’s Modi security flaw

Prime Minister Modi’s convoy was reportedly stopped on Wednesday by protesting farmers on their way to a rally in Ferozepur. After being trapped on the highway for almost 20 minutes, the prime minister decided to turn around and leave Punjab without attending any events. A politician; A scuffle has since broken out between the BJP and the ruling Punjab’s Congress party, with the former accusing the Punjab’s police and administration of neglecting the Prime Minister’s security arrangements.

Here is everything that has happened in the case so far in 10 points:

1. A petition on the Prime Minister’s security breach, filed by Bijan Kumar Singh, aimed to preserve evidence on the security arrangements and take action against the ‘wandering’ Punjabi government officials responsible for the alleged failure .

2. In his petition, Singh, who is the vice chairman of Lawyer’s Voice, called the Punjab fiasco a “premeditated plot to violate the security of the prime minister and endanger national security.”

3. In response to the appeal, CJI Ramana Ramana ordered the Registrar General of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana to “immediately” secure the records relating to the security arrangements of the state government, its police and central agencies.

4. The judiciary also called on the council representing the Punjab and the central governments to ask the committees set up by them separately to investigate the shortcomings during the prime minister’s visit to “hold hands until Monday”. at which he will hear the plea the next.

5. The court order said that “bearing in mind that this was about the security of the Prime Minister and other matters …

6. The judiciary, which also included Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, further ordered the government of Punjab, its law enforcement authorities and other central and state agencies to cooperate and immediately provide all relevant documents to the Registrar. general.

seven. The case is scheduled to be heard again on January 10.

8. In his plea, Bijan Kumar Singh called on District Judge Bhatinda to collect “all official documents and materials from all possible sources” regarding the movements and deployment of the Punjab police as part of the visit.

9. The advocacy also sought to ask the Union Home Office to initiate ministerial action against the Chief Secretary of State and the Director General of Police. Meanwhile, members of the BJP have called for the resignation of the Punjab’s interior minister, Surkjinder Singh Randhawa.

ten. Meanwhile, a central team investigating the incident arrived in Ferozepur on Wednesday to conduct investigations while the government said it had submitted a report to the Center and set up a two-member group to investigate the incident. incident. An FIR was also filed in the case.

What happened in the Punjab?

Prime Minister Modi traveled to Punjab on Wednesday to attend a number of events, including a rally in Ferozepur. Modi was supposed to fly from Bathinda to Ferozepur by helicopter. But due to bad weather, the Prime Minister decided to reach Ferozepur by land. However, on their way to the Hussainiwala memorial where the prime minister was due to make an appearance, Modi’s convoy was stopped during a flyby due to protesters holding a dharna in front of them. According to reports, the protesters were only 8-10 km from where the convoy was trapped. The latter was blocked for about twenty minutes before deciding to turn back. BJP leaders have since accused the police of being lax and blamed their negligence for the security breach.

(With PTI entries)