Xi Jinping sends verbal message to Kazakh president

China opposes outside forces who are deliberately creating unrest in Kazakhstan and organizing a “color revolution,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

Xi made the remarks in a verbal message to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in which he expressed his sincere condolences for the recent large-scale riots in Kazakhstan, which resulted in heavy loss of life and property.

The Chinese president congratulated the Kazakh president on his decisive and strong initiative at the critical moment which quickly calmed the situation. This reflects his responsibility and commitment as a statesman and his highly responsible position to the country and the people, he added.

Xi stressed that China is against any force that undermines the stability of Kazakhstan, threatens its security or destroys the peaceful life of its people.

China strongly opposes any attempt to undermine the Sino-Kazakhstani friendship and hamper cooperation between the two countries, Xi said.

He also pledged that China, as a brother neighbor and a permanent comprehensive strategic partner, would be ready to support Kazakhstan and help the country overcome difficulties.

No matter what risks and challenges Kazakhstan faces, China is always a trustworthy friend and reliable partner of Kazakhstan, and the Chinese people will always stand by the Kazakh people, Xi said.

Violent protests in Kazakhstan, especially in the country’s largest city, Almaty, have left several dead in recent days, according to various reports. Tokayev accepted the government’s resignation on Wednesday and asked for help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Security forces appeared to be controlling the streets of Kazakhstan’s main city, Almaty, on Friday morning, and the country’s president said constitutional order had largely been restored.