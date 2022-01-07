Farmers had no program to hinder PM Modi’s event: SKM





Only a group carrying the BJP flag and carrying the slogan of Narendra Modi Zindabad had arrived near this convoy, SKM said in a statement.



Samyukta Kisan Morcha said on Thursday that protesting farmers’ organizations had no program to hamper Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event in Ferozepur, Punjab. In a “major security flaw”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was stranded on an airlift due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday, after which it returned from the election-linked Punjab without attending at any event, including a rally. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a body that brings together various farmers ‘organizations, said ten farmers’ organizations affiliated with it announced a symbolic protest for the arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra on the Lakhimpur incident and other pending requests following the ministers’ first visit. Various programs of protests and effigy burning were announced at village level across Punjab on January 2 and at the district and tehsil headquarters on January 5, the farmers’ organization said. There was no program to stop the prime minister’s visit or hinder his visit, SKM said in a statement. Stating that peaceful protests took place at the district and tehsil headquarters on January 5, he claimed that when some farmers were prevented by police from reaching the Ferozepur district headquarters, they protested by sitting on the road to many places. Among these was the overflight of Pyarayana where the Prime Minister’s convoy came, stopped and left. The farmers protesting there had no concrete information on the passage of the convoy. They only got this information from the media after (Mr.) Modis returned, according to the statement. It is clear from the video of the occasion that the protesting farmers made no effort to move towards the PM’s convoy. Only a group flying the BJP flag and waving the slogan Narendra Modi Zindabad had reached the vicinity of this convoy. Therefore, the threat to the prime minister’s life seems completely concocted, he said. SKM added that it was very unfortunate that in order to cover up the failure of his rally, Mr. Modi attempted to slander both the Punjab state and the farmers’ movement using the pretext of “in a way or another his life was saved ”. When Mr Modis ‘convoy arrived near the village of Piareana on the Ferozepur-Moga road on Wednesday, about 30 km from the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Hussainiwala, some protesters blocked the road as a result of the Prime Minister’s cavalcade. was interrupted for almost 15 to 20 minutes on an overflight. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ferozepur) Inderbir Singh said around 100 farmers suddenly arrived and blocked the road. A decision was made to take the prime minister’s convoy back to Bathinda airport after protesters began to gather on the other side of the bridge, which could pose a huge security risk, he said. .

